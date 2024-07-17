As Wigan Athletic prepare to make a play-off push during the 2024/25 campaign, the Latics added some much-needed seniority to their backline on Monday with the signing of Will Aimson, who captained Exeter City last season.

Although the Greater Manchester outfit outperformed expectations with a young squad last term, landing a top-half spot despite an eight-point deduction and a transfer embargo, supporters will be delighted by the signing of an experienced defender.

Furthermore, Aimson was a class act for the Grecians last season as he won 71.4% of his attempted tackles, as well as winning 69% of duels and 71% of aerial duels acording to FotMob.

He is also more than capable of playing under his new manager Shaun Maloney's philosophy of playing out from the back, as he maintained a pass accuracy of 79.5% in the third tier last term, as per FotMob.

With Aimson in, we take a look at all the latest Latics news...

Aimson expresses delight at Wigan move

In his first interview with Latics TV, Aimson said: "Looking around the place, and meeting all the boys and staff, I couldn't be more excited.

"I’m over the moon.

"The conversations I’ve had with the Gaffer.

"There is a journey and a plan that is commencing here, and I want to be part of that.

"I want to give everything I can to make that plan successful.

"We’ve got such an exciting, young group of players, and I am happy to add to that.

"I can add leadership and help the boys out when needed.

"It’s an exciting time for this football club, playing the right way.

"I’ve played here a number of times now, and the support they get, and the atmosphere they create, is second to none.

"I can promise I will give everything for the shirt, and I am really excited to be here."

Gary Caldwell expresses anger at Aimson transfer

While everyone currently involved with the Latics is pleased by the club's latest signing, former 'Tics captain and later boss Caldwell, now the manager of the Grecians is annoyed by the departure of Aimson.

Will Aimson 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 36 Starts 34 Minutes played 2,978 Tackles won 45 Tackles won % 71.4 Duels won 267 Duels won % 69 Aerial duels won 147 Aerial duels won % 71 Successful passes 1,661 Pass accuracy % 79.5 Goals 5

He told Devon Live: "Will first wanted to leave the club in January after a difficult period on the pitch, but we managed to support him through that difficult time.

"Regrettably, his stance hasn’t changed this summer.

"Wigan have pursued him throughout the window against my wishes, which has unsettled the player again and forced my hand."

Caldwell signed for the Latics from Glasgow giants Celtic in January 2010, and was the club's captain during their FA Cup winning season, which current boss Maloney played a key role in, assisting Ben Watson's winner against Manchester City in the 2013 final.

The former defender later became Wigan manager and guided the club to the 2016 League One title, but he is now far from pleased with the club's transfer activity.

Max Power confusion

Max Power is a modern-day Latics hero, who signed for the club from then non-league Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2015 before playing an integral role in the side's 2015/16 League One title triumph.

The versatile midfielder then scored five goals and provided seven assists during the 2017/18 campaign, in which the Latics claimed third tier glory once more.

He would go on to join Sunderland in the summer of 2018, where he spent three full seasons, and lifted the 2021 EFL Trophy, but returned to the Brick Community Stadium ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Power won yet another League One title with Wigan in 2022, but following a disastrous Championship season, he left the club yet again at the end of 2022/23 to join Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Power had departed Al Qadsiah on Monday, but the 30-year-old subsequently posted a photo of himself training with the club in the Netherlands on Tuesday, which clearly indicates he could be staying.