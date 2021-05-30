Wigan Athletic weighing up summer transfer swoop for 8-goal EFL forward

Wigan Athletic are interested in making a move re-sign forward Will Grigg from Sunderland with him set to be made available by the Black Cats this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (30/05/2021, p59).

Grigg was allowed to leave Sunderland on loan to his former club MK Dons in the winter window with him far down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

He went on to enjoy a promising spell with the League One club and managed to fire in eight goals and provide three assists in his 20 league matches. That has reportedly seen the club be wanting to re-sign him on a permanent deal.

However, according to The Sun on Sunday (30/05/2021, p59), Wigan have now entered the race to sign Grigg from Sunderland with them keen to bolster their attacking options this summer.

The 29-year-old has previously played a key role in getting the Latics out of League One with him having fired in 19 goals in 43 games in their 2017/18 promotion-winning campaign.

The Northern Ireland international was signed by Sunderland from Wigan in January 2019 for a fee of around £4 million. However, his move to the Black Cats has not gone as well as would have been hoped and he has only managed to score eight goals in his spell with the club.

It seems he will be allowed to leave this summer and that Wigan are going to rival MK Dons for his signature.

The Verdict

This is a signing that would make sense for Wigan this summer, with Grigg a player that is still likely well regarded within the club’s fanbase for the role he played in getting the Latics out of the third tier during that 2017/18 campaign.

Grigg has shown that he can still be a real threat to opposing defences in the English third tier with his loan spell at MK Dons having got his career back on track. Wigan might be able to get more of that sort of form out of him next term and if they can do he would be an excellent addition to the squad.

It would be interesting to see whether he would be wanting to chose to join Wigan this summer or MK Dons if he gets the choice to choose between either club. That would be a huge decision because he has only just started to get his career back on track now with his form at MK Dons in the second half of the campaign. He, therefore, needs to get his next move right.