Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction

Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City will both be determined to secure a positive result tomorrow when they face each other at the DW Stadium.

Since opting to appoint Shaun Maloney as Kolo Toure’s successor, the Latics have managed to show some glimpses of promise in the Championship.

Before suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Preston North End last weekend, Wigan embarked on a four-game unbeaten run in the Championship which included an important victory over fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Currently four points adrift of safety, the Latics will need to start to pick up wins on a regular basis in order to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation to League One.

As for Birmingham, they have slipped down the Championship standings since the turn of the year after suffering seven defeats in their last nine league games.

While the Blues are seven points above the relegation zone, they could be dragged into a battle for survival by Wigan, Huddersfield and Blackpool if they fail to step up their performances levels.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Wigan will secure a 2-0 victory over Birmingham.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, Prutton said: “Birmingham have lost their last four haven’t they.

“Not fun times if you are a blue.

“So I’m going to Wigan to win this one.

“2-0.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Birmingham have recently experienced an incredibly concerning dip in form, it would not be at all surprising if Prutton’s prediction of a Wigan win turns out to be correct.

In order for the Latics to have the best chance of securing all three points in front of their fans, they will need Will Keane to be performing at his best.

Keane has managed to provide a respectable total of 13 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season and will be confident in his ability to cause problems for Birmingham’s defenders.

By picking up a victory tomorrow, Wigan could use the confidence gained from this result to push on at this level over the course of the coming weeks with Maloney at the helm.