Wigan Athletic v Sunderland: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

One of the standout fixtures in League One today comes at the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic host Sunderland.

The Latics are flying high in the table, with automatic promotion looking like a real possibility, but it’s a different story for the Wearside outfit, who have struggled to get a new manager bounce under Alex Neil and are fighting for a play-off place.

Despite the form suggesting this should be a home win, there’s no denying that the Black Cats have the quality to get a result, so it promises to be an intriguing game, and here we detail everything you need to know about the fixture.

Latest team news

Pleasingly for Leam Richardson, there are no new concerns from the side that picked up an impressive win at Wycombe in the week.

Gwion Edwards and Stephen Humphrys helped inspire that comeback success and they will both be pushing for starts, with the boss potentially considering freshening the team up as Wigan embark on a very busy schedule.

Meanwhile, for Sunderland, Neil has had a very poor start since his appointment and doesn’t seem to have found the right formula.

There was some good news after it was confirmed that Nathan Broadhead is closing in on a return, although this game may come too soon. Aside from that, Neil was coy about who will be available, indicating some players are doubts for this one.

Is there a live stream?

No, there is not. Most fans will know how it works now but there is a broadcast blackout between 14:45 and 17:15 in the UK which means that all 15:00 games cannot be streamed live.

So, for those that can’t get to the ground, there will be no other way to watch, although both clubs offer an audio service.

What time is kick-off?

As mentioned, the big game will kick-off at 15:00 at the DW stadium.