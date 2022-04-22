Wigan Athletic v Plymouth Argyle: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

It’ll be a big test for both teams in this League One clash between Wigan and Plymouth, with both sides having plenty riding on the outcome of this game.

The Latics securing a win could help them secure a promotion back into the Championship and would put them well on their way to the title too. Argyle on the other hand need the points to ensure they stay in the play-off places – and potentially secure a better draw in that competition too.

They’ve both had excellent seasons so far and with the season nearly drawing to a close, neither of them will want to let up in their pursuit of any wins.

With that in mind then, here are the key details you need to know about the fixture.

Latest team news

One of the latest big blows for Leam Richardson lies in his strikeforce, with the news that Josh Magennis could be sidelined with an injury for this game.

He’s started to find the back of the net a little more regularly now and has been a regular in the side since his move with 17 appearances so far in the league.

However, with the season coming to a close, he may be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

As for Steven Schumacher, he too has some injuries to contend with. Alfie Lewis and George Cooper both won’t be able to make this game and they’ll also be without Panutche Camara, who has been excellent for the side this season and has become a real mainstay.

That then, could be the main blow for Plymouth ahead of this fixture.

Is there a live stream?

The game is being held tomorrow at 3pm, which means that there will be no TV footage of the fixture and no live stream available.

Unless you are outside of the country with an iFollow subscription then, it means you cannot watch the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 3pm.

Score prediction

Wigan need the win – Plymouth need the win. It really is a tough one to call considering the campaign that both of these two teams have had.

It looks likely that Argyle will end up in the play-offs regardless of how this plays out and the Latics are desperate to finally secure their slot in the Championship next season.

They’ve been superb all season and could wrap it up soon after coming out as the victors tomorrow. Wigan to win 2-1.