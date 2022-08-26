Wigan Athletic v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Wigan Athletic have made an excellent start to life in the Championship with three draws and one win from their opening quartet.

It has been an impressive beginning from all three recently promoted sides and it will be an interesting test for Leam Richardson’s men when they welcome Burnley to the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The Clarets were scintillating in their opening weekend 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town, but have not tasted victory since, having completely freshened up their squad this summer it may take some time for players and Vincent Kompany to adjust to the relentless nature of the second tier.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the clash…

Latest team news

Ian Maatsen is suspended following his red card against Blackpool last weekend, while Scott Twine and Kevin Long are still on the treatment table.

There are no injury issues for the hosts, with Charlie Wyke making his long awaited return from a cardiac arrest last weekend in the victory at Birmingham City.

Score prediction

This will be a good barometer for where Burnley are at, the Latics will probably allow them to have the lion’s share of possession, despite being at home, and that could create spaces to exploit on the counter-attack.

Nathan Broadhead got up and running for the club in their last match, and he is a very clinical striker when on form, but Wigan must continue to demonstrate their defensive resilience to have a chance of yielding a positive result.

Kompany’s men have not kept a clean sheet since the opening day and Wigan have enough quality to breach them again.

1-1.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream, but highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the DW Stadium.