Wigan Athletic host Barnsley at the DW Stadium this weekend as the Latics look to extend their unbeaten start to the League One campaign to five, while Barnsley look to secure their first win since their opening day hammering of Port Vale.

Shaun Maloney will be incredibly pleased with the start they’ve made to the campaign, particularly their most recent victory, a 4-0 win over early pacesetters Bolton Wanderers. This commanding victory against Ian Evatt’s side, a club looking to be in the mix for promotion come the end of the campaign, will confirm to Maloney and his squad that they are serious contenders to win promotion back to the Championship following their relegation from that division last season.

The Latics held firm to Bolton’s dominance of the ball and chances, as Wigan were clinical with the chances they created. This impressive display of solidity and taking their chances would be a worry for any side facing Wigan, but particularly one out of form.

Barnsley will look to defy the odds to secure a victory away at Wigan. Barnsley lost an exciting end-to-end game 3-1 to Oxford United over the weekend. Neill Collins will come into this fixture with Wigan looking to limit the chances, knowing the Latics will punish any mistake and be more clinical in front of goal, as this cost them against Oxford.

What is the latest Wigan Athletic v Barnsley team news?

Wigan enter this fixture without any fresh injury concerns following their derby day victory against Bolton over the weekend.

Liam Morrison missed out on this victory due to a shoulder injury sustained against Carlisle United. Maloney will monitor this situation due to the good form Morrison displayed before this injury.

Collins will be desperate for updates about the fitness of Mael de Gevigney, who left the pitch on 38 minutes following an earlier challenge with Oxford winger Marcus Browne in their 3-1 defeat.

Barnsley are also monitoring the fitness of Luca Connell (illness) and Corey O’Keeffe (thigh) as both missed out in the defeat to Oxford.

While being interviewed by Barnsley's media team, Collins addressed the need to improve performances and stop this poor run of form and was quoted as saying: "There is an issue in the second half of games. I thought we just lacked quality and gave Oxford their second goal. Certain players showed a lot of character and a lot of fight; we got back in it, and we could have easily made it 2-2. But ultimately, we were short today."

Is Wigan Athletic v Barnsley on TV?

Wigan’s clash with Barnsley will not be broadcast on TV due to the blackout rule, which remains in place for the 2023–24 campaign. Instead, you can follow the game on local radio or via shows like Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm.

Highlights of the game will be made available following the completion of the match. Both clubs will post a 2-minute version on their YouTube channels, while ITV will broadcast a lengthier edition in the evening with their EFL highlights programme.

Are there still tickets available for Wigan Athletic v Barnsley?

Tickets for Wigan are still available and can be found on their official website. The club will be confident that their unbeaten start to the season will continue, with Maloney looking to pack out the stadium as they maintain their assault on promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

There are still tickets available for Barnsley as they travel to the DW Stadium, and they can be found here. However, away supporters that have yet to buy tickets for the fixture will have to arrange their own transport to Wigan, as seats on the coaches organised by the club have been sold out.

What is the kick-off time for Wigan Athletic v Barnsley?

The game between Wigan and Barnsley kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 25th.