Although he is only two games into his tenure as Wigan Athletic manager, Ryan Lowe has some big tasks on his hands as the season draws to a close.

The Latics are currently hovering above the League One relegation zone in 18th but have an eight-point cushion on Burton Albion, meaning they should secure their third tier status.

With the transfer window looming, Wigan's new boss will need to decide which players he wants in his plans next season, with one stand-out name of paramount importance.

Ryan Lowe told to extend Matt Smith deal

Matt Smith arrived at the DW Stadium after leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2023 and quickly became a regular in the hub of the Latics' midfield.

The 24-year-old has endured a stop-start time in Lancashire due to injury, with the midfielder undergoing groin surgery last season and suffering a long-term hamstring injury this campaign.

In between his injuries, Smith has impressed in central-midfield, with his pass completion rate in the top 99 percentile in the division for the last two seasons.

When asked by FLW what his main concern is for the summer transfer window, FLW's Wigan Athletic fan pundit, Corey Bissell, said losing the likes of Smith.

He said: "I think next year is his last year on his contract, so we need to look towards that. Ryan Lowe's got a really important job in the next six to eight months, in terms of identifying his style of play.

"A lot of players will be going into the final stretch of their contracts at the same time. I think Ryan Lowe needs to quickly identify who he would want to put on extended deals and the likes of Matt Smith, for me, are players that would fit that bill."

Matt Smith's 2024/25 League One statistics with Wigan Athletic - per FootyStats Statistics Total Per 90 minutes Percentile Appearances 19 N/A 32 Goals 1 0.07 55 Assists 3 0.21 94 Pass completion rate 89.18% N/A 99 Tackles 34 2.33 85 Interceptions 19 1.30 88

Sam Tickle expected to leave Wigan Athletic

One player who is expected to leave the DW at the end of the season is Sam Tickle, who is attracting attention from the higher divisions after some emphatic performances.

Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Wigan's number one, while the Latics reportedly rejected a bid from Preston North End in the January window.

Corey continued: "I think a big concern is that Sam Tickle is going to leave, but I wouldn't say that we can't afford that to happen - I think that's something that will happen."

Indeed, Tickle's statistics make for impressive reading and the England U21 international has kept 14 clean sheets, while he averages 2.9 saves per game, with a 74% success rate.

Tickle has proved that he is worthy of the step up from League One and Wigan will find it difficult to stand in his way if offers come in this summer.