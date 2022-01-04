Wigan Athletic unlikely to secure transfer deal for prolific forward

Wigan will no doubt be desperate to try and add some fresh faces to their squad during this winter transfer window but one name that doesn’t appear likely to move to the DW Stadium is Cole Stockton, as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The striker has been in fine form at League One Morecambe so far this campaign and has proven that he can be a more than prolific goalscorer in the third tier. With 17 goal contributions in just 22 games, he has been on fire and is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

Wigan are one of the clubs that have been linked with a move and with the Latics desperate to try and seal a promotion back to the Championship – and with the need for some extra forwards upfront – Stockton seemed the ideal man to bring in.

However, with the player doing superbly at Morecambe, the side are no doubt keen to keep hold of the striker and have slapped a fee on his head that Wigan are reportedly not keen to pay. As reported by Alan Nixon, the side ‘won’t pay the kind of money’ that the Shrimps are demanding.

Leam Richardson’s side are currently well in the hunt for a promotion spot and will want to kick on and secure an automatic one in the second half of the campaign. They may need more goals in their side to do so and Stockton could have provided them.

Despite the riches of the Latics though, they are now looking unlikely to sign him due to a high asking price for the forward. It means the side will need to look elsewhere for striking recruits – and also means that any side wanting Stockton to join them this month may have to stump up a large amount.

The Verdict

Cole Stockton is in fine form for Morecambe this season and has already shown he can bang in the goals on a regular basis in the third tier.

In just 38.4 lots of 90 minutes in League One, he has a total of 20 goals and two assists – at a rate of 0.57 goals or assists every game. It’s an extremely solid return and he would be an asset for any side in the table to have – and is certainly too good to be demoted back down to League Two.

Therefore, the player could definitely be in-demand or on the move this month. If he keeps bagging throughout January for Morecambe as well, then the interest in his services could only increase and he might draw attention from even higher up the pyramid from a team that could stump up the fee.

If that’s the case, then Morecambe could be resigned to losing the player.