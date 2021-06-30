Wigan Athletic transfer round-up: Amos arrives, rivalling Portsmouth for midfielder & Kerr competition

Wigan Athletic continue to put plans in place for 2021/22, as they look to climb back through the EFL.

With under 20 players on the books of the senior side heading into pre-season, though, there’s extra pressure on Wigan getting things right in the transfer window.

Signings will eventually come, but early business will be key to Wigan giving themselves the best possible chance of success under Leam Richardson.

We kick off this transfer round-up with a look at the latest done deal:

Amos arrives

Following his release from Charlton Athletic, Amos has signed up with Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper arrives having just played a 46-game season for Charlton, who missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the season.

Jamie Allen

Coventry City are reportedly fielding interest in midfielder, Jamie Allen.

Coventry Live claim that both Wigan and Portsmouth are making advances to do a deal for the midfielder in League One, whilst Salford City are also keen down in League Two.

The 26-year-old made 22 appearances last year in the Championship and scored one goal.

Jason Kerr competition

Oxford United are offering Wigan competition in the race to sign Jason Kerr from St Johnstone, as per Wigan Today.

The 24-year-old impressed in the Scottish Premiership last season and made 31 appearances.

Whether or not Wigan can swoop for the impressive defender remains to be seen.