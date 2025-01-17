This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wigan Athletic's 2024/25 campaign has not been the most exciting for supporters, and there will be a great desire to see the team move closer to mid-table in the coming weeks.

The threat of relegation has not quite been eliminated by the Latics just yet, but a good run of form over the festive period has put any immediate fears to bed.

However, the January transfer window does create new problems for Shaun Maloney and his team, and there will be worries about the future of one star, in particular, at The Brick Community Stadium, despite no concrete interest.

Thelo Aasgaard has been superb for Wigan over the last few years, and his talents could be useful to teams in the Championship.

Wigan Athletic: Thelo Aasgaard transfer fear raised with contract situation in mind

The 22-year-old has been a core member of Maloney's team once again this season, and has been a real bright spark in a difficult year.

With six goals and two assists to his name, it is clear to see that without his ability in midfield, the Latics would be in much more danger than they already are, and he is vital to their campaign.

However, the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest have all shown an interest in him before, and if this shows up once again, there could be a cause for concern.

Football League World has asked their Wigan Fan Pundit, Corey Bissell, if he expects any bids to come in for the attacking midfielder this month.

He told FLW: "When it comes to Thelo Aasgaard, it’s a tricky one really. It's not particularly in Wigan’s control as to whether he leaves or not.

"There is a (hinted) release clause in his contract, the contract that he signed when the ownership first took over.

"We were on shaky ground, and it allowed players like Aasgaard and Charlie Hughes, who did similar going to Hull, to have release clauses in their contracts to allow them to leave should it be hit, and Aasgaard is (rumoured to be) one of those, unfortunately.

Corey added: "It isn't particularly in Wigan’s control, as I said. If a club hits that release clause, it's then up to Aasgaard to negotiate whether he would like to leave.

"I personally think he'll stay past this month, but with his performances of late and with that (rumoured) release clause looming, it is a dangerous one.

"Shaun Maloney has said that he's counting down the days of the transfer window regarding Aasgaard, hoping that he doesn't leave.

"But he has said that Aasgaard should command a decent fee and that would allow us to go out and get a replacement. We have succession plans in place if he does leave."

Losing Thelo Aasgaard would be tough to take for Wigan Athletic

While Aasgaard can be replaced, it would be an incredibly tough task to find a player with his quality in a short amount of time, and Wigan will hope that they can keep hold of him until the summer at the very least.

His goals have been crucial to keeping the Latics just above the relegation zone for now, and he will be vital in the run-in.

Thelo Aasgaard Wigan Athletic stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 23 (20) Minutes played 1816 Goals (assists) 6 (2) xG 6.22 Shots (on target) 57 (23) Pass accuracy 79.2% Chances created 19 Recoveries 64 Touches (in opposition box) 929 (66) *Stats correct as of 16/01/2025

Maloney may be confident in getting a replacement in, but they will take time to bed in and this could halt any potential momentum that Wigan could have.

However, with the last reported interest coming in December from the aforementioned Forest and no news since, there will be hopes that Aasgaard sees the season out in Greater Manchester and helps push his team up towards mid-table in the remaining months.