Wigan Athletic are on the hunt for a new manager following the surprise sacking of Shaun Maloney on Sunday morning.

After a successful spell at the club during his playing days, Maloney returned to Wigan as manager in January 2023 following the sacking of Kolo Toure, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Championship in the 2022-23 season.

Despite having a total of eight points deducted, Maloney led the Latics to a respectable 12th-placed finish in League One last season, but his side have not made the progress he would have hoped for this campaign.

After losing 2-1 to Reading at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, Wigan have now won just one of their last seven games, and Maloney departs with the club sitting 15th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

League One table (as it stands 2nd March) Team P GD Pts 9 Reading 33 4 53 10 Barnsley 34 3 52 11 Blackpool 33 2 44 12 Stevenage 33 -3 44 13 Lincoln City 34 1 43 14 Rotherham United 33 -2 41 15 Wigan Athletic 33 -3 39 16 Mansfield Town 33 -7 39

Coach Glenn Whelan will take charge of the Latics on an interim basis after Maloney's exit, assisted by experienced duo Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn, but the club confirmed in a statement that the search for a new permanent manager "begins immediately".

Mat Sadler and Luke Williams named as potential Shaun Maloney replacements at Wigan Athletic

When asked which managers should be under consideration by the club, FLW's Wigan Athletic fan pundit Corey Bissell named Walsall manager Mat Sadler and former Swansea City head coach Luke Williams as two of his top choices to replace Maloney.

Walsall have spent much of the season sitting top of the League Two table under Sadler's guidance, and despite a recent decline in form, they are still nine points clear of fourth-placed Notts County and on course for automatic promotion.

Williams has been out of work since being sacked by Championship side Swansea City last month after just over a year in charge, and Corey says that if the Latics are looking to make a swift appointment, the 44-year-old should be in the frame.

"In terms of a replacement, at this stage of the season, it's going to be hard to get a manager who would want to walk into our position, especially if you're looking to take them from another club," Corey said.

"Mat Sadler would probably be high on a lot of people's lists, but is he going to leave the title charge he's on with Walsall at the minute? Probably not, and probably not for most teams, let alone a team that are sat in the lower reaches of mid-table.

"Luke Williams also would be up there for me.

"He left Notts County to make the double jump up to the Championship, and he didn't do too badly, but obviously Swansea have ambitions beyond what he was able to achieve there.

"If he had won promotion to League One with Notts County, he could have coped with that well.

"He's got a solid style of play, and if we were to appoint someone right now, Luke Williams would probably be my number one.

"But I think the chances are we'll wait until the summer, and then, in that case, Mat Sadler would be my number one."

Wigan Athletic must not rush crucial managerial appointment

Wigan only picked up an impressive 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, so Maloney's sudden sacking has come as a surprise, and given his legendary status at the club, many supporters will be sad to see him depart.

Maloney guided the Latics through an incredibly turbulent period, and it is fair to say he was not given much financial backing during his tenure, but his side have been underwhelming this season, so it is easy to see why owner Mike Danson has decided to make a change.

Wigan are currently six points clear of the relegation zone, and while that gap could quickly be reduced, particularly given the strong form of the likes of Burton Albion and Cambridge United, the club must take their time to find Maloney's permanent replacement.