Wigan Athletic make big decision involving Leam Richardson

Leam Richardson has been sacked as Wigan Athletic manager after a run of eight successive games without a win, the club has confirmed.

Richardson has been axed in a move that comes just three weeks after Richardson signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The Latics currently lie 23rd in the Championship having made a positive start to the season but have won just one game home so far this campaign.

The move will come as a surprise to many not only after signing a new deal recently but the remarkable job that Richardson has done in achieving promotion under difficult circumstances.

He guided Wigan through administration in League One before guiding them to title-winning success and back into the Championship with a completely new squad.

Not only that, but Richardson also had the club’s south stand named after him after his efforts in saving the life of striker Charlie Wyke after he suffered a cardiac arrest last season.

Richardson has become highly rated for his efforts at the club and was seemingly defiant in the face of the poor after speaking to the media after the Coventry City defeat in midweek saying: “You can’t feel sorry for yourself, and won’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We knew our challenge last summer, coming into this league, with the group that we had, we knew it would be challenging.”

Wigan have struggled for consistency with their form dropping considering following a good start to the season. The Latics have collected just six points from a possible 30 from home games this season, winning just once at the DW Stadium.

The Latics sit in 23rd, just two points off Blackpool in 21st.

The Verdict

The timing is incredibly strange.

Leam Richardson is a highly rated, highly thought of manager who deserved more time after overseeing a massive change at the club.

Staying up while in administration, then winning the league a year later is nothing short of remarkable and that should have allowed him more time.

In addition, the squad had limited additions over the summer when it was clear more quality was needed but Richardson was not backed. Up until the latter stages of the transfer window, Ryan Nyambe was the only addition before the late arrivals of Anthony Scully, Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher boosted squad numbers.

Wigan were always going to go through the motions this season having come up from League One, so the decision to pull the trigger on Richardson now seems like a bizarre one.