Wigan Athletic academy product Thelo Aasgaard first burst onto the scene with the Latics first team during the 2020/21 League One season, while supporters were worried about the future of the club during its gloomy period of administration.

The Latics were saved from a disastrous fate in the spring of 2021 thanks to the takeover of former owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi, and the side then managed by Leam Richardson miraculously avoided relegation to League Two, despite their severe monetary issues which had plagued them for the majority of the campaign.

Throughout the 2020/21 season, Aasgaard was a bright spark on the pitch for a struggling team as he scored three goals and produced two assists in 33 appearances and 13 starts, which helped the Tics achieve their unlikely survival feat.

Richardson's overall successful managerial spell with the Greater Manchester outfit was epitomised during the following 2021/22 campaign as he guided his side to the League One title, a triumph which Aasgaard contributed to despite a lack of game-time, as the Norway youth international scored one goal and created one assist in five appearances and just one start.

The Brick Community Stadium will have happy memories of the attacking midfielder's solitary goal that campaign though, as he scored a 92nd minute winner from outside the box in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town back in December 2021.

This late winner ultimately went on to win the title for the Latics, as they finished a mere two points above second placed Rotherham United in the 2021/22 League One table.

Aasgaard has since gone on to score more long range delights for the Latics, the most notable of which was a stunning, curling effort from a seemingly impossible angle against local rivals Blackburn Rovers in the 94th minute of a dramatic FA Cup tie, which Wigan won 3-2.

Wigan fans will face mixed emotions over Aasgaard's recent form

The 22-year-old has become a key member of Shaun Maloney's side, scoring eight goals and made three assists in League One last season as the Latics secured a mid-table finish despite starting the campaign on -8 points due to a deduction, and he has looked particularly dangerous in pre-season as the Tics prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.

Thelo Aasgaard 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 35 Starts 31 Minutes played 2,653 Goals 8 Assists 3

Aasgaard has scored four goals in three friendly outings so far this summer, courtesy of bagging braces during a 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley and a 4-0 win against AFC Fylde either side of a 0-0 draw with Chorley.

On the one hand, the Latics faithful should view this development with excitement, as the Norwegian starlet could be readying himself to have his most productive campaign in front of goal yet.

However, as the transfer window rumbles on, some supporters could be worried that Championship sides could be sniffing around this League One gem who is currently in prolific form.

Wigan will hope to retain Aasgaard

Now that the Latics are enjoying financial stability once again thanks to the sensible ownership of Mike Danson, their aim for the 2024/25 campaign will be to land a play-off spot.

Retaining a player of Aasgaard's class will help Maloney's men achieve this lofty ambition, as he is capable of winning games for his side with long-range goals, and also possesses the flair required to unlock even the best of third tier defences.

The hope, and ambition, has to be retaining top talent. Although that's easier said than done in football, there will be mixed feelings around recent developments with Aasgaard.