Nottingham Forest are keen on Wigan Athletic star Thelo Aasgaard, and have been keeping tabs on the Norway Under-21 international in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who reports that the 22-year-old could be bought for around £3 million, and Forest's recruitment team will make their decision on whether to make a concrete move for the playmaker in the near future.

So far this season, Aasgaard has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for the Latics across all competitions, with five goals in 18 League One outings and one goal in each of the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Thelo Aasgaard's 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 18 Starts 15 Pass accuracy % 79.2 Chances created 12 Expected assists (xA) 0.84 Assists 0 Shots 45 Shots on target 19 Expected goals (xG) 5.28 Goals 5

Last season, he produced a career-best return of nine goals and four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions - a record he looks set to smash this term if he can maintain his current form in front of goal, and if he also stays for the whole season.

Forest aren't the only club keen on Aasgaard, as Nixon reported in November that Championship side Stoke City are keen on moving for the advanced midfielder in the mid-season transfer window, and looked likelier of meeting Wigan's demands unlike Blackburn Rovers, who had a bid turned down in the summer.

Thelo Aasgaard has potential but may struggle for game-time at Nottingham Forest

If Nottingham Forest do agree a deal with the Latics for Aasgaard's services come the January transfer window, his signature would clearly be one for the future, while at £3m he would arguably be a shrewd addition in the modern market.

However, the Norway youth international could be reluctant to join a Forest side who are currently vying to seal a place in Europe for next season, amid potential fears over his game time.

While he is a talented individual who has been a shining light in League One for an otherwise struggling Latics side, it is clear that he would not seriously challenge Nuno Espirito Santo's current playmaker, Morgan Gibbs-White, for a first-team spot.

As he is still a developing player, Aasgaard must take his game-time into serious consideration before deciding whether to make the switch to the Premier League club, where he may face a lack of minutes, whereas he currently plays week in, week out for the Tics, having risen through their academy ranks.

Fellow Wigan academy graduate Sam Tickle turned down the opportunity to move to top-flight giants Arsenal, as he did not want to become a back-up option, while he is Shaun Maloney's first-choice.

There is every chance therefore that Aasgaard could take inspiration from Tickle, and opt to stay at the Brick Community Stadium, where he has the opportunity to display his talents on a weekly basis.

Wigan Athletic & Shaun Maloney would seriously miss Thelo Aasgaard if he leaves for Forest

The £3 million figure which has been reported by Nixon would be a handsome fee for Aasgaard's services, which would clearly bolster the Latics' finances.

However, if the 22-year-old left the north west in favour of joining Forest, that could drop Maloney's side into a serious relegation battle, as they are currently struggling in front of goal despite the playmaker's clinical form of late.

The Latics are the second-lowest scorers in League One, having managed just 15 goals in 18 outings, and sit a mere two points above the relegation zone.

If the January transfer window witnesses Aasgaard's goodbyes, that would likely drop Maloney and co into deep trouble, as he has scored five league goals so far.