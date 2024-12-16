Numerous clubs have had a keen eye on Wigan Athletic playmaker Thelo Aasgaard this season, and his latest exploits in the Latics' 2-0 win over close rivals Bolton Wanderers this past weekend is surely set to intensify the speculation around his future in the lead up to the January window.

Attacking midfielder Aasgaard has been quietly going about his business at Wigan for a few seasons now, after he first became part of their senior squad for their 2020/21 League One campaign at the age of 18.

He established himself fully in Shaun Maloney's side in the third-tier last season, with eight goals and three assists in 31 league starts, but has stepped up even further this term to be his go-to man in key moments.

Aasgaard's fine form has alerted clubs in both the Premier League and Championship to his potential availability in the January window, with the Latics' poor showings as a team this season meaning he may jump at the chance to move on and prove himself in a higher league.

His latest top performance against Bolton this weekend, which saw him register an assist for Dale Taylor's opener, then score Wigan's second goal to seal a stunning victory, will have only increased those clubs' interest as the new year draws closer.

Thelo Aasgaard produced a man-of-the-match performance against Bolton Wanderers

Wigan continued their derby-day dominance against Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, and Aasgaard was a huge influence throughout the game, as the visitors enjoyed the bulk of the chances on goal, despite having a lot less possession.

It was the Norway under-21 international's driving run in the 18th minute that saw him slip in Dale Taylor just outside of the penalty area, and the Nottingham Forest loanee did the rest as he cut inside and slotted home with his left foot to give the Tics an early lead.

Aasgaard then could have doubled his side's lead just minutes before the half-time whistle, but his flicked header was smartly saved by Wanderers 'keeper Nathan Baxter.

He wasn't to be denied in the second period though, as Maloney's men survived the hosts' fight-back to seal a big win over their rivals through Aasgaard's neat finish with just over 20 minutes to play.

The 22-year-old was picked out by James Carragher's cross as he drifted into the box, then brought the ball down through George Johnston's legs, swiveled towards goal and fired past a hapless Baxter before he ran away in glee towards the travelling Wigan fans.

Aasgaard's performance saw him rated at an 8.8 by FotMob, and his statistics from the game paint a picture of a player that is at the top of his game right now, which, possibly unfortunately for the Latics, is right before the January transfer window opens.

Thelo Aasgaard's statistics vs Bolton Wanderers (FotMob) Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots on target 4 Accurate passes 15/16 Successful dribbles 3/3 Aerial duels won 1/1 Fouls drawn 2

Thelo Aasgaard performance v Bolton will only increase interest from his admirers

Aasgaard's latest League One exploits may well have increased the interest around his services, but he has already been linked with a switch to numerous higher-placed clubs prior to this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers failed with a bid for the playmaker in the summer window, and while fresh updates of their interest have since been scarce, FLW exclusively revealed last week that he remains on the radar of the Ewood Park outfit as it stands.

In the meantime, transfer journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Stoke City hold an interest in Aasgaard, after sporting director Jon Walters and head of recruitment Lee Darnborough scouted him in person earlier this season.

Wigan are believed to have placed a £3 million price-tag on their key man amid the Potters' links, so it remains to be seen whether they, or Rovers, are happy to pay that fee to sign Aasgaard next month.

Nixon has also claimed that Nottingham Forest are checking on the 22-year-old ahead of January, with their scouts also having watched him play, and the Premier League side set to make a decision on a possible move soon.

Aasgaard is clearly set to receive some transfer offers in January, and this latest performance will potentially have alerted even more clubs to his services as the new year beckons.