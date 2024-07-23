Highlights Wigan Athletic aim for a League One play-off push, building a young team.

Wigan Athletic are hoping to make a 2024/25 League One play-off push following a 2023/24 campaign in which the Latics landed a top-half spot despite being handed an eight-point deduction and a transfer embargo before the season got underway.

Manager Shaun Maloney has successfully built an ethos of blooding young players, predominantly youth academy products, into the first team at the Brick Community Stadium, but the club's transfer activity this summer will be equally important in determining how successful the Greater Manchester outfit can be next season.

The latest addition to the Latics' ranks was midfielder Tyrese Francois, who joined from Fulham, and became the club's fifth signing from the Premier League this summer following the loan signings of Brentford's Michael Olakigbe and Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay, as well as a permanent deal for Dion Rankine from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined Maloney's men from Everton as a player-coach, which is an ideal scenario for fellow shot-stopper and England Under-21 star Sam Tickle, who will continue to be Wigan's first-choice between the sticks.

Amid their continued efforts to build a squad capable of competing for a top-six spot next campaign, the Latics are interested in signing Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola on loan, according to the South London Press & Mercury.

The report reveals that fellow Greater Manchester side and League One newboys Stockport County are also keen on the 20-year-old's services as well as Italian Serie B outfit Pisa.

Latics should point to Liam Morrison evidence to convince Crystal Palace in transfer race

Palace undoubtedly have an important decision to make when it comes to deciding which club they should send starlet Adaramola to, as it is a choice which could affect his development as a young player.

But in their efforts to sign the fullback instead of either Stockport or Pisa, the Latics should point to the example of Liam Morrison as evidence that they are the club the Eagles should let their man join on loan.

Morrison joined Maloney's side on loan from Bayern Munich last season, and impressed during his 30 appearances in Wigan colours, and subsequently earned a permanent move to Championship side QPR.

Liam Morrison 2023/24 League One stats, as per FotMob Appearances 30 Starts 21 Minutes played 1,946 Tackles won 15 Tackles won (%) 62.5 Duels won 108 Duels won (%) 57.4 Aerial duels won 75 Aerial duels won (%) 59.1 Successful passes 1,346 Pass accuracy (%) 88.7 Goals 1

Although the 21-year-old centre-back has ultimately not made it as a star for the Bundesliga giants, his move to the second tier proves that the Latics are capable of improving the level of talented players who join them on loan from sides who ply their trade in bigger leagues.

This factor Maloney and co have in their favour could be enough to convince the Eagles to send Adaramola to the Brick Community Stadium, rather than to Edgeley Park or Italy.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old would be more or less guaranteed game-time with the Latics, who lack any sort of senior presence at left-back following the recent departure of former Leeds United man Tom Pearce, whose contract with the 'Tics recently expired, and he subsequently joined Canadian side CF Montreal.

Meanwhile, young Wigan left-back Luke Robinson, who spent the majority of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, is set to miss the start of next season through injury, according to Wigan Today, which would open the door for Adaramola to claim a starting 11 spot.

Adaramola would be an ideal signing for Latics

Due to Pearce's exit earlier this summer, and the return of former loanee Luke Chambers to parent club Liverpool, Maloney is short of options at left-back, so the Eagles starlet could provide the Scot with the perfect remedy.

Should the Latics land a loan deal for Adaramola, it could be a win-win situation for all parties involved.