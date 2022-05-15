Wigan Athletic targeting move for Ipswich Town key man

Promoted side Wigan Athletic are currently weighing up a move for Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy ahead of their return to Championship football, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Egyptian currently has the captain’s armband at Portman Road under Kieran McKenna, becoming an integral part of the Tractor Boys’ rebuilt side as he came in as one of 19 signings during last summer’s transfer window.

These signings looked set to take the League One outfit back to the second tier – but a poor start to the campaign under Paul Cook effectively ended any chances of that happening and the 30-year-old is facing another season in the second tier.

Previously looking as though he would be a regular at Middlesbrough, he made the surprising decision to take the step down, though his previous connections with Cook potentially played a part in Ipswich being able to get this deal over the line.

Morsy has also plied his trade at the Latics before – but they were forced to cash in on him following their entrance into administration in 2020 and Leam Richardson is now reported to be targeting a reunion.

The same report from Nixon also states that the third-tier outfit would be willing to cash in on one of their most important players if the price is right – and that Richardson will be given sufficient funds during the upcoming window to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the second tier.

With this, they may be able to strike an agreement to bring an “admired” figure back to the DW Stadium.

The Verdict:

Morsy has shown in the past that he’s more than good enough to be playing at a higher level and this is why he would thoroughly deserve a move back to Wigan if the opportunity was presented to him.

Although there doesn’t seem to be any panic around Portman Road about their failure to win promotion, they would have been expecting a quick second-tier return and may have spent with that intention, so it may not be the worst idea if they were to cash in on the Egyptian.

However, it all depends on what wage he is currently on because if he’s only earning quite a modest salary, then he’s a player they are likely to retain for the 2022/23 campaign and beyond with the 30-year-old a crucial cog in the Tractor Boys’ machine.

He may have played in a more defensive role at times during the 2021/22 season – but he managed to get on the scoresheet three times and record five assists in 34 league appearances – an impressive total.

This is another reason why the Latics should be actively considering making a move because he is the type of player that would help to make them a solid second-tier side, something they need to focus on before looking at potentially firing themselves back into the Premier League.