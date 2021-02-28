Wigan Athletic takeover update emerges

The Wigan Athletic takeover saga has continued to rumble on as their spell in administration has almost hit the eight month mark.

The Latics are continuing to battle on in League One under tough circumstances as their new-look team gets to grips with each other.

A tough lesson was learnt yesterday as they fell 2-1 to league leaders Peterborough United, having gone ahead with 15 minutes to go through youngster Thelo Aasgaard, leaving Wigan in 23rd position in the league.

A takeover of the club looked close a few months ago by Spaniard Felipe Moreno, but that fell through when he tried to change the terms of the deal, and the administrators have been searching for a new party.

For the last month, a Bahraini consortium have seemingly been in pole position to be the new owners of the club, and the Latics’ fans remain positive that a breakthrough will be made within the next few weeks.

Reporter Alan Nixon has delivered a takeover update, and he believes that the Bahrain group are able to complete the takeover if they want, having passed the relevant checks of the EFL.

But they face some competition, with Nixon reporting that two other groups are finalising their details with the EFL and are ‘hopeful’ of meeting with the Football League chiefs this week.

This can only be a good thing for Wigan, who seem to have a few genuine buyers for the club – although fans thought this about Moreno until he tried to negotiate a cheaper price.

The Verdict

The sooner this saga comes to a head the better – it must be stressful for Wigan fans who don’t have a clue what their future is going to be like.

The fact that the Bahrain consortium have been cleared to finalise the takeover but haven’t yet is a puzzling one, but maybe there is a good reason for that.

Details of the other groups who want to meet with the EFL are unknown, but the the closer we get to the end of the football season, surely we are closer to seeing Wigan finally getting new, trust-worthy permanent owners.