Wigan Athletic take familiar face on trial ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Wigan Athletic have taken former Ipswich Town forward Will Keane on trial ahead of the 2020/21 season according to a report from Wigan Today.

Keane has been a free-agent since his contract with Ipswich wasn’t renewed at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The forward scored six goals in 29 appearances for the Tractor Boys, as they finished 11th in the League One table, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

He is a player that Wigan supporters will know well, with the 27-year-old making four appearances for the club in total in a loan spell from Manchester United.

The Latics are preparing for life in League One, after they were relegated from the Championship, after being deducted points for entering administration earlier in the season.

With their relegation being confirmed, a number of players are likely to leave the club during the summer transfer window, but they’re seemingly keen to add reinforcements to their team before the season gets under way.

Wigan take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the opening day of the season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Latics in their first game back in the third-tier of English football.

Can you name these hidden former Wigan Athletic players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gino Padula Arjan de Zeeuw Roberto Martínez Keith Gillespie

The Verdict:

He could be worth the punt for Wigan.

Keane is a player that has played for them in the past, and could be a solid addition to their team on a free transfer this summer.

His injury record isn’t the best though, and I have my concerns as to whether he’s the player they need to fire themselves straight back into the Championship.

If they can find players to provide him with the service he needs, as well as another striker, then he could prove to be a good signing for the Latics.