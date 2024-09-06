Wigan Athletic have endured a tricky start to the 2024/25 campaign, and have won just one of their opening four games in League One, losing the other three.

The Latics would have hoped that Tuesday night's EFL Trophy clash with Morecambe, who sit bottom of the League Two table, would have offered them some respite from their poor league form.

However, Shaun Maloney's men suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their fourth tier opponents, while the only positive of the evening for the Greater Manchester side was that summer signing Joe Hugill, on loan from Manchester United, scored his first goal for the club from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, many Latics fans will not be best pleased by the club's summer transfer activity, as Maloney and co did not manage to sign an experienced forward following the summer departures of Josh Magennis, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke.

After leaving the Brick Community Stadium at the end of his contract, Wyke joined League Two side Carlisle United, a pathway which winger Jordan Jones also took following his Wigan exit, albeit he momentarily returned to Greater Manchester on a short-term deal in August, before making the switch to Cumbria.

Wigan could be left jealous of Carlisle United transfer coups

Neither Wyke nor Jones endured easy stints with the Latics, but both could prove to be very strong signings for the Blues, who are vying for an immediate return to League One following last season's relegation.

Wyke joined the Latics from Sunderland - then a fellow third tier outfit - in the summer of 2021, but shockingly suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session the following November, and would not return to action until the 2022/23 season.

The forward began his Wigan career in a strong manner as he scored five goals and produced two assists in 15 League One outings prior to his sad collapse.

Meanwhile, under the sturdy guidance of former boss Leam Richardson, the Latics were able to win the 2021/22 third tier title despite Wyke's absence.

The former Bradford City man eventually fell out of favour with current Latics manager Maloney, and was sent on loan to Rotherham United back in January, where he would reunite with Richardson and gain a step up a division in the process.

While Wyke's Latics stint did not go to plan, the Greater Manchester outfit still saw glimpses of his goalscoring quality, such as during the first half of last campaign when he scored seven goals in 18 league outings.

Charlie Wyke's Wigan Athletic stats - as per Transfermarkt Appearances 57 Goals 15 Assists 4

Based on this evidence, it would be fair to say that the 31-year-old could be prolific in League Two for his new club, if he is able to stay fit and firing.

Jones also endured an up and down spell at the Brick Community Stadium, having also joined in the summer of 2021, as he failed to make a single goal contribution for the Latics in 17 appearances before joining Scottish outfit St Mirren in January 2022.

The wideman was still out of favour with former boss Richardson following the club's promotion to the Championship, and endured another loan spell in the Scottish Premiership during the entirety of the 2022/23 season, this time with Kilmarnock.

But when Jones returned to the Latics in the summer of 2023, he was highly thought of by Maloney, who handed the former Sunderland winger 26 League One apperances, often in a previously unfamiliar wing-back role, and he repaid the faith instilled in him by the gaffer as he scored three goals, assisting a further six last season.

The double threat of Wyke and Jones could help propel Carlisle towards promotion from League Two, an outcome which could make the Latics jealous of their former stars, especially if Maloney's men continue to have a troubled campaign.

Wigan Athletic will hope for better fortune following the international break

The Greater Manchester outfit endured a difficult August in League One, earning just three points from a possible 12, which is non-ideal for a side who arguably boast play-off credentials.

Last season, the Latics managed to land a top-half spot despite beginning the campaign with an eight-point deduction and having to cope with the handicap of a transfer embargo.

Following this achievement, Maloney's men would have hoped to begin the new season in a successful manner, while free from such stringent restrictions.

However, such an eventuality has not come to pass, and the Latics will hope that the international break will allow them to regroup, and come back stronger.

If Wigan do enjoy a successful season, then the club will not live to regret allowing Wyke and Jones to join Carlisle, while an underwhelming campaign could leave Maloney and co envious of the Cumbrian outfit.