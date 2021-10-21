Wigan Athletic suffer player blow

Wigan Athletic have stormed towards the top end of the League One table this year and are still waiting on new recruits such as Joe Bennett to feature this year – but boss Leam Richardson has revealed to Wigan Today that the player has been ‘put back a week or two’ in his recovery from injury.

The Latics will need as strong a squad as possible to try and challenge not only for promotion from the third tier but for the league title as well and this will come as a blow to the club and its fans in their bid to do so.

Bennett has a massive amount of experience in the EFL, having featured frequently for Cardiff City and also spent time with the likes of Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Brighton.

However, he has yet to strut his stuff at the DW Stadium due to an injury and it’s a blow for the side, as his knowledge of the game at this level and higher up could certainly have helped Wigan in their quest to achieve promotion back to the second tier.

Even worse, is that the club’s boss has today revealed to Wigan Today that he suffered a knock that ultimately put him back even further in the recovery process. He said: “Joe had a minor setback early on, but he’s improving loads. With any injury, sometimes you get little niggles you can’t get away from.

“That put him back a week or two, but in the grand scheme of things that’s not really significant.”

Bennett then will have to wait even longer to make his bow for the Latics in League One but after such a setback, he will no doubt be determined to get firing for his new side from the off and make an impression with the club, as they bid to try and challenge at the right end of the league.

The Verdict

Joe Bennett is a solid addition for Wigan to have made, especially considering how much he has played in the past and the level of experience he has. It’s been unfortunate then, that the player has had to sit out for so long without making an appearance for them.

However, the player can use this to try and come back even stronger and will no doubt be desperate to prove he can still cut it at this level and can be an asset to his new side. With his side doing well, he might have to try and wait for an opportunity to break into the starting eleven but as soon as he does, expect him to work hard to stay there.