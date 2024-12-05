Wigan Athletic's defeat at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night leaves the Latics just two points above the relegation zone, but also a mere three points below a top-half spot.

The Latics' current position is a great example of just how congested the League One table is at present, while manager Shaun Maloney can thank his defence, who have conceded just 14 goals in 17 matches, for the fact that his side are staying out of trouble for now.

Only second place Wrexham, who have conceded 11 goals in 18 fixtures, boast a better defensive record than Maloney's men, which shows how well the Greater Manchester outfit are performing when out of possession.

Meanwhile, it is also true that the reason why the Latics are not currently in a healthier league position is because they have only scored 15 goals.

During the summer transfer window, Wigan witnessed the exits of senior attacking trio Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys, who were replaced by youngsters Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor, on loan from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

So far, both Hugill and Taylor have managed just two goals each in League One, so it is clear that the Latics must target the acquisition of an experienced striker come the January transfer window.

Latics should make Callum Lang inspired Stevenage transfer swoop

An experienced forward Maloney and co should look to get their hands on come January is Stevenage forward Jamie Reid, who notched an impressive 18 goals in 42 League One appearances last campaign.

Jamie Reid 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 42 Starts 40 Shots 125 Shots on target 55 Expected goals (xG) 18.2 Goals 18 Assists 2

So far this term, though, he has scored just one goal in 13 third tier outings, which came during Tuesday night's 2-0 victory over Northampton Town.

While Reid is largely struggling in front of goal this season, some of the Latics faithful would perhaps question why their club would want to sign the 30-year-old, if such interest does surface.

Perhaps ironically, Stevenage are one of just two sides who have scored fewer goals than the Latics in League One this season, which is partly down to the misfiring Northern Ireland international.

However, former Wigan star Callum Lang's exploits with current club Portsmouth demonstrate that a change of scene could be just what Reid needs in order to get his prolific tendencies back up and running.

Latics supporters will fondly remember the 2021/22 League One campaign in which their club's academy product produced a return of 15 goals and seven assists, which helped fire them to the third tier title.

But he subsequently went on to score just one goal during the Championship season that followed, as the Tics faced immediate relegation back to League One.

Lang's confidence seemingly took a massive hit from that, as he would then score just two more third tier goals for Maloney's side, before joining Portsmouth last January.

That change of scene was seemingly exactly what the Latics academy graduate needed, as his four goals in just 12 appearances helped guide Pompey to the League One title.

He has subsequently managed to display the kind of form in the Championship for Pompey that he never managed to for the Tics, with four goals in 13 second tier appearances.

Maloney should view Lang's exploits since leaving the Brick Community Stadium as an example which shows that Reid may be able to follow suit, and get back to his best following a potential Stevenage exit.

Reid would add much-needed seniority to the Latics frontline

A change in scene could allow Reid to re-establish his goal-scoring tendencies, which would in turn help the Latics fire themselves up the league table.

Furthermore, at 30, he would be able to pass his experience on to an otherwise young squad, and his presence would relieve some pressure from the young shoulders of fellow forwards Hugill and Taylor, as well as that of Josh Stones, who is due to return from a loan spell with Oldham Athletic in January.

As demonstrated by Lang's form with Pompey since leaving Greater Manchester, just because Reid is not firing right now does not mean he is not able to be a real asset in front of goal once more, while a move away from Stevenage could prove particularly fruitful.