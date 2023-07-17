With just weeks until action kicks off across the EFL for 2023/24, anticipation and excitement is building amongst fans, especially in League One.

The division looks wide open, and transfer moves expected to be key, and rumours across the divisions are beginning to ramp up, too.

How clubs operate in the market will have a huge impact on the final standings, and many fans and pundits are already starting to form their predictions for the new season.

It promises to be yet another competitive season, with numerous big name teams in the division and many that have put the gears in motion behind the scenes for next year. Managers across the division are still looking to do business to strengthen their squads ahead of the opening weekend, which starts on August 5th.

There has been plenty of movement in the recruitment department already but most will want to know their finalised squads as quickly as possible, and to give them a chance to gel during pre-season, which is already underway.

The play-off losers are naturally among the favourites to compete again for promotion, with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, and Barnsley already early favourites.

However, Derby County, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United amongst others will be hoping to kick-on with a better season during 2023/24.

The relegated sides will also hope to be competitive, but Reading and Blackpool have been slow to move in the transfer window so far. On the other hand, Wigan will begin the season on minus eight points.

It was an exciting league at the bottom end in 2022/23, with only one team confirmed as relegated heading into the final day of the season, which eventually saw MK Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley, and Forest Green Rovers demoted to the fourth tier.

Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town, and Carlisle United all took their place, coming up from League Two.

Who do the pundits think will be relegated from League One?

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney has a big task on his hands

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Wigan will be one side to struggle, given their off-field issues and the points deduction giving them a mountain to climb in 2023/24.

Palmer also believes the promoted teams will have a hard time making the adjustment from League Two, and predicts three of those sides will be relegated straight back to the fourth tier.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "I think any side that gets promoted is always going to find it hard to stay up.

"I think Wigan will go already as they have a points deduction from the start of next season, so I think it's three places up for grabs from four for me for relegation from League One.

"I think they will be joined by Northampton, Carlisle and Stevenage."

Who will be relegated in League One?

It does feel as though Wigan have it all to do and a second relegation in as many seasons is a very distinct possibility for them, which makes it just three more places to worry about for teams expected to struggle.

It's hard to look past Carlisle and Stevenage as two who will be in the mix as of now, but a lot can change in the window.

Cheltenham Town, Cambridge United, Fleetwood Town, and Port Vale could all also be in danger next season, which some of them were in at points during the last campaign, too.