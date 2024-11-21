Wigan Athletic have not endured their most ideal League One campaign to date, mustering up just three victories in 14 attempts in the third tier so far.

In fact, the Latics have not managed a three-point return since an emphatic 3-0 win over Peterborough United back in early October, although recent triumphs over League Two Carlisle United in both the EFL Trophy and FA Cup have just about kept supporters ticking over, while a penalty shoot-out victory over Nottingham Forest's Under 21s last week saw Shaun Maloney's men progress to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

But the Brick Community Stadium faithful will be demanding an upturn in form in their side's league form sooner rather than later, as the Latics sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, only Stevenage, who are somewhat ironically four places above Maloney's side in the League One table, have managed fewer than the Greater Manchester club's 12 goals in the third tier this term.

Like the majority of their League One rivals, the Tics did not have a fixture last weekend due to international call-ups, so Saturday's clash with Barnsley offers Wigan their first opportunity in two weeks to rectify their league form.

Wigan Athletic will know what to expect from Barnsley threat Stephen Humphrys

If the Latics were able to pick their opponent and venue on Saturday, as they search for their first third tier victory in well over a month, it is unlikely that an away trip to Barnsley would be near the top of that list.

The Tykes have been going well in the third tier, and deservedly occupy a play-off spot, having managed to avoid defeat in League One ever since an away loss at fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town on 5th October.

However, Maloney's side do know one of the Tykes' dangermen, Stephen Humphrys, very well as he plied his trade at the Latics all the way from 2021 until the end of last season, barring a 2022/23 loan spell with Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

Humphrys has been one of his manager Darrell Clarke's go-to players of late, with two goals in his last two games, as he sealed a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United during a substitute appearance, before rescuing a point at Cambridge United, having been named in Clarke's starting 11 last Saturday.

The manner of the forward's goal during a 1-1 draw at Cambridge last weekend demonstrates the sort of red-hot form he is in right now, as he picked up possession just inside his own half, before driving towards goal, and firing an effort past the helpless Jack Stevens.

Meanwhile, his two most recent strikes take Humphrys' overall return in League One this term to a very respectable tally of four goals in 10 appearances, but just six starts.

Stephen Humphrys' 2024/25 League One Stats - As Per Fotmob Appearances 10 Starts 6 Minutes played 576 Goals 4 Assists 0 Stats Correct As Of November 21, 2024

But the Latics will have every faith in their ability to nullify the 27-year-old, as several of Maloney's players featured alongside the ace last season, including centre-back Jason Kerr, so know all about his pace and power, as well as his eye for goal.

In fact, the Greater Manchester outfit are arguably in better stead to deal with Humphrys than the majority of their third tier opponents, given the fact that they know him so well.

Furthermore, even when they are not so familiar with opposition attackers, the Latics boast a mean defence who have conceded just 12 goals in the league so far this term, largely thanks to an incredible run of six consecutive clean sheets, which came in September and early October.

Steven Humphrys' best Wigan Athletic season came under Shaun Maloney

The fact that Maloney will be tasked on Saturday with the aim of keeping Humphrys quiet on Saturday will not come without irony for Tics supporters, as the forward's best ever season in the Greater Manchester club's blue and white stripes came under the Scot's stewardship last term.

The ex-Rochdale man undoubtedly played his role in the Latics' 2021/22 League One title winning exploits, under former boss Leam Richardson, as he scored five goals as well as notching two assists in 38 third tier appearances.

However, his best season in a Wigan shirt would not arrive until last season, which turned out to be his final campaign in WN5, when he managed a very decent nine goals and four assists.

But while Maloney's methods were clearly a good match for Humphrys, the Latics manager should now believe his side are equally well-placed to deal with the threat of the Tykes dangerman.

Should they not be able to deal with his presence, then Wigan are in for a bumpy ride at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon, but Maloney will feel confident that he more than anyone in the division has the tools to keep Humphrys quiet.