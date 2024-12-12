Wigan Athletic are currently struggling in League One, as epitomised by the fact that last Saturday's defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient left the Latics just one point above the relegation zone.

The biggest problem facing Shaun Maloney's men is their lack of quality in the final third, as Stevenage are the only team in the third tier who have scored fewer than the Latics' poor tally of 15 goals in 18 games.

While the League One table is tight, and the Tics are in fact just three points adrift of 12th place Charlton Athletic, it has to be said that Maloney's side would be in even more serious trouble if it wasn't for their largely solid defence.

The Latics may boast one of the least potent attacks in the third tier, but they also have one of the best backlines, having conceded just 16 goals, which is five fewer than that of league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

But perhaps their attacking woes this term were always predictable, as the Greater Manchester outfit allowed all three of Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys to depart the club following the expiration of their respective contracts last summer, and did not manage to replace the trio with a single senior forward.

Wigan Athletic should capitalise on Reading FC's situation to solve their striker issue

During the summer transfer window, the Tics signed youngsters Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor on loan from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest respectively, which meant that Josh Stones was the only striker at the Brick Community Stadium on a permanent basis.

But last month, Stones joined National League side Oldham Athletic on a short-term deal, as he struggled for game time amid competition from Hugill and Taylor.

However, the pair have been far from prolific, as the on-loan Man U youngster has scored just two goals in eight League One appearances, while his Forest counterpart has notched the same number of goals in 15 third tier outings.

There are some aspects of Taylor's game which are more satisfying, such as the fact that he has also managed to create four assists, but amid a lack of cutting edge from their current front line, the Latics must look to recruit a senior striker this January, and as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Maloney will be given funding to make cash signings next month.

The perfect answer to Wigan's attacking woes could be the signing of Reading forward Sam Smith, who has made an impressive return of seven goals in 16 League One appearances this term, while he also bagged 15 goals from 34 outings in the division last campaign.

At 26 years of age, Smith boasts more experience than that of the Latics' current forwards, and has previously plied his trade in the third tier for the likes of Cambridge United and Oxford United.

Largely thanks to the former Cambridge man's efforts in front of goal, Reading currently sit sixth in the League One table, and have not lost in the third tier since a 4-1 defeat at Stockport County back in October.

In normal circumstances, it would be unrealistic for the Latics to be able to prise Smith away from the play-off chasing Royals in an effort to steer themselves clear of the drop zone.

However, the Royals are currently experiencing a torrid time under the continually failing ownership of Dai Yongge, whose financial mismanagement has seen the club subject to several points deductions in recent years, while they are currently under a transfer embargo.

This is a situation the Latics should look to capitalise on, as they could offer Smith the prospect of plying his trade for a more stable football club, while his goals could claw the Greater Manchester side away from trouble.

Thelo Aasgaard transfer interest should make Wigan Athletic even more keen to sign a striker

Furthermore, with a lack of goal scoring prowess from Hugill and Taylor, Maloney and co have been reliant on the efforts of attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard.

Thankfully for the Latics, the Norway youth international has produced the goods on a regular basis this term, and has already notched five goals in 18 League One appearances, while he is also just two goals away from matching last season's career-best return of nine goals in all competitions.

However, while he is a shining light in an otherwise misfiring frontline, he has caught the eye of other clubs who look set to battle for his signature come the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are among those vying for his signature, while a fee of £3m could be enough to prise him away from the Brick Community Stadium.

The Sun journalist previously revealed via his Patreon page that Championship side Stoke City are also keen on Aasgaard's services, while as per this exclusive, Football League World understands that Blackburn Rovers remain interested too.

With three different clubs, who are all higher up than the Latics in the football pyramid, intent on signing the 22-year-old who is Wigan's main goal-getter, there is all the more reason for Maloney and co to chase a striker such as Smith.