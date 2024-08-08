Highlights New-look Wigan side aims for League One play-off challenge with summer signings.

Maloney's management key as Latics face Charlton to set the tone for the season.

Tough August fixtures ahead for Wigan, starting with a crucial clash against Addicks.

A new-look Wigan Athletic side bolstered by strong summer additions such as right-back Calvin Ramsay and forward Joe Hugill, signed on loan from Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, will be looking to launch a serious League One play-off challenge this season.

Last campaign, a young Latics squad managed to secure a top-half finish after successfully navigating the challenges of an eight-point deduction and a transfer embargo, which were handed to them as a consequence of poor financial management by former owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi.

Shaun Maloney proved during his first full season in the dugout at the Brick Community Stadium that he is a strong manager, who was capable of achieving such feats with a starting 11 made up entirely of academy graduates, free signings and players brought to the club by previous bosses.

Now that the Scot is enjoying a summer transfer window in which he is able to bring more of his own talent selections to Greater Manchester, he will hope to guide his side to the top-six.

In their opening league fixture on Saturday, the Latics host Charlton Athletic, who will also want to be in the play-off hunt this season under the stewardship of Nathan Jones, who has an undoubtedly strong record in League One, after winning the third tier title with Luton Town in 2019.

Latics can make a big statement with a win on Saturday

With Jones at the helm, the Addicks faithful will be hoping that 2024/25 can finally be the year they make a return to the Championship, after being relegated from the second tier in 2020.

Nathan Jones' Charlton Athletic record as per FotMob Matches 16 Wins 4 Draws 10 Losses 2 Win percentage 25% Points per game (PPG) 1.4

Furthermore, the Welshman has already shown what he is about at the Valley, as he guided the London outfit to a 16th place finish last campaign, after inheriting a side who sat just three points above the relegation zone following a 14-game winless streak.

But as they face the Addicks on Saturday, the Latics have a big opportunity of their own to demonstrate how good they can be, and an opening win against strong opponents would prove to their League One rivals that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The argument could also be made that the Brick Community Stadium side are facing Jones' men at the perfect time, as their opponents do not yet have momentum behind them, while home advantage could prove key for Maloney and co.

Latics can set the tone with a strong August

Wigan's opening day clash with the Addicks pits two of the third tier's strongest sides up against each other at the earliest possible opportunity, while the Latics also face varied challenges throughout the month of August.

The Greater Manchester outfit face a quick turn around following Saturday's game as they host Barnsley on Tuesday 13th August on home soil in the EFL Cup before returning to league duties, as they travel to Reading the following weekend.

Away trips are never easy tasks, but Maloney's side will look to pick up all three points in Berkshire while the Royals continue to suffer financial issues amid the ongoing failed ownership of Dai Yongge.

The Latics will then face somewhat of an unknown quantity in the form of a match-up with Crawley Town, who are plying their trade in League One for the first time since being relegated from the third tier back in 2015.

The Tics' opening month of the season ends with a tricky August bank holiday weekend trip to promotion favourites Birmingham City, who will be keen to make an immediate Championship return come May.

But if Maloney's men can earn victory against the Addicks on Saturday, then they can provide an early indicator as to their own end of season aspirations and can put themselves in good stead to enjoy a successful first month of the campaign.