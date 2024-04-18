Highlights Latics showcased their attractive playing style in a 2-1 win against Lincoln City, impressing fans and boss Maloney.

The team's opening goal exemplified the possession-based tactics reminiscent of Roberto Martinez's era, drawing on their Premier League success.

Defender Charlie Hughes shone in the victory, showcasing his skills on both ends of the pitch and attracting interest from higher leagues.

Wigan Athletic demonstrated their attractive playing style in a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics' opening goal after 20 minutes on Saturday followed a swift, one-touch passing move in the midfield area between Charlie Hughes and Tom Pearce, before Thelo Aasgaard laid the ball off to Jonny Smith, who cut inside before impressively curling the ball into the bottom corner from outside the box.

This sort of goal symbolises exactly what sort of playing style that Latics boss Shaun Maloney is trying to instill into his players, while 'Tics supporters will hope for more of the same before the season comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the Imps responded well to this setback with a 1-0 win over Oxford United on Tuesday.

Lincoln are still in the play-off picture, following that win, so the weekend's victory for Maloney and co shows that Wigan are capable of winning against high calibre League One opposition, even away from home.

Maloney's post-Lincoln promise

The free-flowing football which led to the Latics' opener on Saturday not only epitomises the tactics Maloney is implementing, but it was a real throwback to the club's playing style under Roberto Martinez just over a decade ago.

It is no surprise that the current Latics boss is influenced by this sort of football, as he was an assistant manager in Martinez' Belgium set-up, and also played under the Spaniard for the club he now manages.

This possession-based ethos is something which the Latics see as part of their DNA following the glory days under Martinez, when the club were in the Premier League, and lifted the 2013 FA Cup.

Maloney is keen for his side to play in such a way that reinstalls this part of his club's identity, which will be appealing to the club's supporters who will fondly remember the club's success under Martinez.

Speaking to Wigan Today, the Latics boss said: "The first goal, Charlie (Hughes) starts it, and it’s an amazing piece of play.

"I mention a lot about the Wigan DNA and bringing it back, you watch that first goal and the talent and the players that we had in that move.

"It was an amazing goal and a real joy to watch."

Latics supporters will be buoyed by this sort of language used by their manager, and will hope to see their side playing some more stellar football at the end of the current campaign, and into next season.

Charlie Hughes showed why he is so highly-rated

The 20-year-old defender was recently nominated for the League One young player of the season award, which was won by Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards.

Charlie Hughes 2023/24 League One stats, according to FotMob, correct as of 18/04/2024 Appearances 41 Starts 40 Tackles won (%) 69.8 Duels won (%) 63.1 Aerial duels won (%) 64.4 Pass accuracy (%) 82.8 Goals 4 Assists 1

Despite not winning that accolade, Hughes has still gained a number of admirers this campaign, and while he is a key part of how the Latics play, he has been subject to transfer interest from Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, as well as Premier League outfit West Ham United.

During his side's win over the Imps, Hughes showed why he is a man in demand, as he was heavily involved in the build-up play for their impressive opening goal, and went on to score the winner with a volley on the edge of the area, an impressive ability to have for a centre-half, while he also boasts strong defensive assets.

Whether he is retained beyond this season remains to be seen, but what Wigan can be confident of is that, whilst Maloney is in-charge and eyeing a return to the glory days when it comes to his playing style, exciting times are on the horizon.