Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has hinted that there is a release clause in Latics starman Thelo Aasgaard's contract amid transfer interest from Championship outfit Stoke City and Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest.

The Norway youth international is the Latics' top scorer in League One this term, having bagged six goals in 23 third tier appearances, as well as creating two assists.

Furthermore, Aasgaard has also scored three goals in as many FA Cup outings this season, including Tuesday night's impressive brace at Mansfield Town, which handed the Greater Manchester side a fourth round tie with Premier League Fulham.

The 22-year-old has already hit a career-best return of 10 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, bettering last campaign's effort of nine goals in 39 matches.

While Maloney's side are currently reaping the benefits of Aasgaard's strong form in front of goal, Alan Nixon revealed last month that Champions League chasers Forest were eyeing his services, while in a separate post he also reported interest from Championship side Stoke City.

Should the attacking midfielder leave the Brick Community Stadium this month, he would become the second high-profile Latics academy graduate to depart the club in as many transfer windows, after former star defender Charlie Hughes left for Hull City via a £3.5m release clause last summer.

Thelo Aasgaard 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 23 Starts 20 Goals 6 Assists 2

Wigan Athletic: Shaun Maloney drops Thelo Aasgaard release clause hint

When asked by Wigan Today about Aasgaard's value to the club, Latics boss Maloney said: "Obviously extremely valuable!

"He's our top scorer, and I'm counting down the days until the transfer (window) shuts.

"I'd love to keep him in our team, and also Sam (Tickle) as well, but Thelo has really grown in the last 18 months or so.

"He's only 22, but he's a real leader of the group, a real quiet leader of the team.

"Whenever there's real pressure on, and the opposition go man for man, he can take the ball under that pressure.

"He's also a massive goal threat for us, and I'm desperate to keep him in that No.10 shirt.

"There are some things in football you can control, and other things you can't.

"With Thelo, it is what it is.

"When you see someone produce what he can produce, you expect, like what happened in the last window (with Hughes).

"We have a strong owner now, and we don't need to sell, but this one's not as much in our control as others."

Theo Aasgaard would be a big loss Wigan Athletic if he departed this month

If the seemingly apparent release clause in Aasgaard's Latics contract, which is currently set to expire in 2028, is met by an interested party this month, he would be a great loss to the Greater Manchester side, who are heavily reliant upon his ability in front of goal.

He was the star of the show for Maloney and co once again on Tuesday night, as he scored a brace during their aforementioned 2-0 FA Cup third round victory over Mansfield, including a particularly impressive second goal, which he struck into the top corner with his left foot.

Maloney added: "The second goal in particular was really special, it just changes the dynamic of the game.

"He's got a really good shot with either foot, but to cut in on his left foot, his weaker foot, and do that, he's a special player for us."

Aasgaard has proven his increasing worth in Latics colours time and time again this term, and notched both a goal and an assist when Maloney's men defeated bitter rivals Bolton Wanderers 2-0 last month.

Meanwhile, as the Latics sit seven points above the drop zone after 23 games played, the second half of their League One campaign could become somewhat uncomfortable if their current top scorer leaves.