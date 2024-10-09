Wigan Athletic have endured somewhat of a bizarre start to the League One season, and sit 14th in the table after returning 13 points from 10 games.

On the one hand, Latics boss Shaun Maloney will be delighted that his side boast the best defence in the third tier, having conceded just five goals, courtesy of an impressive run in which they have maintained six consecutive clean-sheets.

However, the Scot will not be pleased that his team have also lacked creativity on a regular basis, and have scored just nine goals, one fewer than Burton Albion, who sit 23rd in the League One table.

Perhaps the Latics' woes in the final third are made all the more frustrating by the fact that they have shown they are capable in front of goal during recent victories over Peterborough and Bristol Rovers, in which they ran away as 3-0 and 4-0 winners respectively.

Part of the reason why the Greater Manchester outfit have looked blunt in attack on a frequent basis is the fact that attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has managed just two goals in 10 third tier outings, despite showing clinical form in pre-season.

Maloney will hope international break can help Aasgaard re-spark form

While Aasgaard has scored two goals in League One this season, during a defeat against Birmingham City as well as September's heavy win at Bristol Rovers, he has failed to produce a single assist.

Thelo Aasgaard 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 10 Starts 9 Shots 19 Shots on target 7 Expected goals (xG) 1.86 Goals 2 Chances created 7 Expected assists (xA) 0.50 Assists 0

And the Latics' recent struggles in the final third demonstrate that when he is not at his best, neither are the team themselves.

But despite his lack of form of late, Aasgaard is a player who boasts admirable technical ability, and has deservedly been called up to the Norway Under-21 squad, who he has represented since October 2023, once more this international break.

The Norway Under-21s travel to the Republic of Ireland on Friday, before entertaining Turkiye on home turf next Tuesday, and Maloney will hope his attacking midfielder can use these games to re-establish his form and confidence.

The Latics boss will be keeping a particularly keen eye on Aasgaard's trip to the Republic of Ireland, as fellow Latics youth academy graduate Baba Adeeko represents the Ireland Under-21s, so the pair could be facing each other on Friday night.

But Aasgaard's form is currently a greater concern to the Latics boss than that of defensive midfielder Adeeko, due to the fact that the Greater Manchester outfit have failed to score in four of their last five League One games, despite being undefeated in six.

If the 22-year-old can get himself back in form, and help his team in the goalscoring department, then Maloney's side could be on course to enjoy a really special season if they can address their attacking issues while also continuing to impress defensively.

Latics must be proud of international call-ups

While Aasgaard is a member of the Norway Under-21 squad, fellow Latics homegrown stars Sam Tickle, and the previously mentioned Adeeko have been called up to the England and Republic of Ireland Under-21 squads respectively.

Shot-stopper Tickle made his Young Lions debut back in March, and successfully maintained a clean-sheet during a 7-0 triumph over Luxembourg.

The Latics should feel proud that their academy stars are making their mark on the international stage at youth level, and such successes are a very good advert for the club.

And, most importantly, they might well spark one of their key creative assets in Aasgaard, back into the form he is capable of showing. That, in turn, can drive Wigan's points total and position in the table upwards.