Wigan Athletic's win over Northampton Town on Tuesday night saw the Latics climb to 15th in the League One table, as Shaun Maloney's men managed back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

While their impressive win on the road at play-off hopefuls Barnsley last Saturday and triumph over the Cobblers on Tuesday may have eased any potential relegation fears among the Latics faithful, the Greater Manchester outfit have failed to impress on a consistent basis this campaign.

After Maloney steered the Tics to a top-half finish last term, despite the fact the club began the 2023/24 season with an eight-point deduction and were also under a transfer embargo, supporters were excited to see where the Scot could take their side once he was free from such restrictions.

However, despite their transfer embargo being lifted, the Latics failed to recruit an experienced striker during the summer window, which came as a particular blow following the exits of Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys.

Wigan Athletic need a repeat of 2018 James Vaughan deal

While the Latics are just five points above the relegation zone courtesy of their recent victories over the Tykes and Cobblers, it is not all doom and gloom for a side that are also seven points behind the play-off places.

But despite their current mid-table status, the Greater Manchester side boast an attacking output that is too similar to that of the clubs that are currently in the relegation zone.

In fact, the Latics have scored just 15 goals in 16 League One outings so far this term, which is one fewer than Shrewsbury Town, who currently sit second-bottom.

If it wasn't for their strong defence, who maintained a remarkable run of six consecutive clean sheets in the third tier in September and early October, Maloney's men would be looking over their shoulders in a far more nervous fashion.

But, in order to climb the table, it is still very evident that the Latics must recruit an experienced striker once the January transfer window opens to ease the pressure off the young shoulders of loanees Dale Taylor and Joe Hugill.

Taylor impressed during his side's win over the Cobblers on Tuesday night, as he notched two assists, including a skillful run and well-weighted pass to goalscorer Thelo Aasgaard, which created the Tics' first goal of the evening.

However, the 20-year-old on loan from Nottingham Forest has scored just twice in 13 League One appearances, while it is worth noting that both these two goals came as a brace during a 3-0 win over Peterborough United last month.

Similarly, Joe Hugill, the 21-year-old on loan from Manchester United, has scored just twice for the Latics in League One this term, which both arrived as a brace as Maloney's side hammered Bristol Rovers 4-0 back in September.

Attacking midfielder Aasgaard is Wigan's top scorer in the league with a decent return of five goals in 16 third-tier outings but relying on his efforts in the final third is likely to prove unsustainable, as he has never scored more than eight in a single league campaign.

The Latics must look to recruit an experienced striker who can bolster their chances of achieving success, a feat they managed in 2018 with the signing of James Vaughan.

Vaughan was unspectacular but effective for Wigan

When the veteran forward joined the Latics from Sunderland in January 2018, the Greater Manchester club were in the middle of a third-tier title race, which would prove successful.

Vaughan must have known, upon agreeing terms at the Brick Community Stadium, that he was therefore likely to deputise for then-star striker Will Grigg.

However, the former Huddersfield Town man still proved to be a worthwhile signing for the Tics and his experience turned out to be vital amid a competitive title battle with local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

James Vaughan's Wigan Athletic stats Appearances 39 Goals 6

Vaughan made 19 League One appearances for the Latics and scored three goals but the Brick Community Stadium will fondly recall that two of these goals contributed towards heavy wins over Oldham Athletic and Rochdale at the business end of the season.

He also proved useful during the opening half of the 2018/19 Championship season, as his two goals in 19 second-tier outings sealed a 1-0 win over then-relegation rivals Rotherham United, as well as contributing towards a memorable 3-1 triumph over Blackburn.

The striker was subsequently loaned out to Portsmouth for the remainder of the campaign, and eventually moved to Bradford City on a permanent basis during the summer of 2019.

While the Latics' current mid-table position in League One is perhaps uninspiring, and they are unlikely to recruit a new star striker in January, they should be capable of finding themselves an experienced forward who is able to produce the goods when it really matters in a deal similar to that of the Vaughan addition in 2018.