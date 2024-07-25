Leicester City winger Silko Thomas is reportedly set to join League One side Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

That’s according to the latest report from Football Insider, which claims that the Foxes are keen for the young star to gain experience of regular first-team football with the Latics.

The same outlet reported earlier in the summer that the Premier League new boys were considering sending the star out for the year to come, and with a number of EFL clubs said to have an interest, it is Athletic who have won the race for his services for the year ahead.

Clubs in the Championship were also said to be looking at the 20-year-old this summer, which goes to show just how highly the former Chelsea man is regarded.

Silko Thomas set for Wigan Athletic move to kickstart Leicester City career

Having made the move to the King Power Stadium last summer from the Blues, Thomas is yet to kick a ball in anger for the Foxes first-team, although he did make the bench last season.

As a result, the decision was made to give him experience in the Football League for the following campaign, as City get ready to embark on another season of Premier League football after winning the Championship title last season.

The right-sided winger has caused havoc for Leicester’s develop team during his time with the club, having scored five goals and assisted four more during the most recent PL2 campaign, as he continues to gain a reputation as a star for the future.

Speaking about his first season with the club earlier this year, Thomas was hopeful that his performances would lead to bigger things in the future, and with the move to the Latics, he will get an even bigger chance to shine.

Speaking to the club’s website, Thomas said: “It’s been very good, getting my confidence up and I find it very beneficial. I know that people are going to be watching me. I'm out there, so I just need to keep doing what I'm doing on the pitch, keep impressing, and hopefully soon I'll be back over there (with the First Team).

Silko Thomas 23/24 PL2 stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 16 Goals 5 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,304

“For sure If I keep working hard, that's what I'm looking to do, get over there and keep impressing.”

Silko Thomas adds to Shaun Maloney’s attacking options at Wigan Athletic as Latics rebuild continues

Thomas looks set to become Wigan’s third loan signing from a Premier League club this summer, with the Leicester City man joining Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, and Brentford’s Michael Olakigbe at the DW Stadium.

Like Thomas, Olakigbe is also a player who likes to terrorise defenders on the flanks, with Shaun Maloney setting out his stall for his attacking approach for the season ahead with an emphasise on the wide areas.

Having started the previous campaign with an eight-point points deduction, the Latics will be looking to push towards the top of the table in the season to come, having turned a corner after their previous off-field issues.

With that in mind, Maloney looks to be building a smart squad for the season ahead, with the likes of Dion Rankine and Will Aimson [pictured] joining the club, as well as former Fulham man Tyrese Francois.

Toby Sibbick also joins from Scottish side Hearts, as the 2013 FA Cup winners get ready for the season opener against Charlton Athletic next month with expectations a lot higher than this time last year.