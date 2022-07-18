Wigan Athletic set to see off rivals to land 24-y/o defender

Wigan Athletic are expected to complete the signing of Ryan Nyambe ahead of several other interested clubs.

The 24-year-old right-back, who can also play in central defence and on the left if needed, is available on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn following his deal expiring in the summer.

Despite having received offers from many clubs, from both France and England, Wigan Today have revealed that the Latics are set to sign Darikwa with a deal thought to be very close.

Providing it all goes through as expected, Nyambe will be the first arrival for Wigan this summer after what had been a frustrating transfer window so far for the newly-promoted outfit.

The Namibia international will be competing with Tendayi Darikwa for a spot in the team on the right-side, although, as mentioned, his versatility will also make him an attractive option to Leam Richardson as Wigan prepare for life back in the second tier.

Despite not being with a club at the moment, Nyambe would expect to be involved for the Latics opener against Preston later this month.

Have Wigan Athletic signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Hearts Yes No

The verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business for Wigan as Nyambe is a proven performer at this level having done well for Rovers over the years.

To land the player ahead of the other interested clubs means this is a coup and it’s certainly a relief for the fans who wanted to see the club make some moves in the market.

Now, it’s about getting this over the line and then looking to make the other additions that are needed to boost the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.