Wigan Athletic set to name 50-year-old as new manager

Wigan Athletic are set to name Simon Grayson as their new manager, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Latics are still without a manager following Paul Cook’s resignation at the end of last season, ahead of the start of their League One campaign.

The 2019/20 campaign ended in heartbreak for the club, following their 12-point deduction after entering administration.

Cook left the club at the end of the season, and the Latics are now reportedly set to appoint Grayson as their new manager after being selected by the backroom staff and administrators.

Wigan. Wow. It just gets stranger. Simon Grayson about to join management team. Brought in by backroom staff AND admins. Full story online soon. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 9, 2020

Grayson has been without a job since being relieved of his duties by Blackpool in February, after winning 13 out of 38 games in charge of the League One side.

The 50-year-old has also managed the likes of Preston, Sunderland and Bradford City, guiding North End to promotion from League One in 2014/15.

Grayson will have to get his new squad ready for the new season as quickly as possible, as the Latics prepare to take on Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is quite bizarre given the lack of clarity regarding Wigan’s off-field situation, but it could be a shrewd move.

Grayson is a very experienced manager who has worked on shoestring budgets before, and he’s also managed under really tough ownership conditions before.

He knows the division really well and has been successful before, and he’s a steady pair of hands for sure.