Wigan Athletic set to launch transfer approach for Blackburn Rovers player

League One outfit Wigan Athletic are preparing to recruit Blackburn Rovers winger Luke Brennan on the expiration of his contract this summer, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old has failed to break into the first team at Ewood Park this season and that comes as no real surprise, especially with the likes of talisman Ben Brereton-Diaz, Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan and Reda Khadra all available as options for Tony Mowbray in the early stages of the campaign.

With Harry Chapman joining Burton Albion on loan and Harvey Elliott returning to Liverpool during the summer window though, Brennan would have been hopeful of securing more first-team football under his belt.

Making his senior competitive debut for the Lancashire club last term in a short cameo against Nottingham Forest, he is yet to build on this and this quest has been hampered further by the arrivals of Ryan Giles, Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday during the January window.

The latter has spent the early stages of his spell out injured – but other options have meant Brennan has been consigned to football in the Under-23s this term, making 23 appearances in Premier League 2 and recording three goals and two assists in the process.

Leam Richardson’s side are now prepared to pounce with his contract at Ewood Park expiring at the end of this campaign after signing a professional contract at the club back in 2020.

During that same year, he was linked with moves to Leeds United and Liverpool, making this a potentially exciting addition for the Latics if they can get a deal over the line.

The Verdict:

This would be a low-risk gamble from Richardson’s men, so you can definitely see why they are interested in making this move with officials in Greater Manchester clearly seeing the 20-year-old as someone who could be a real star in the future.

The one disadvantage Brennan has though is the fact he is yet to go out on a loan spell, so his first-team opportunities have been extremely limited and because of this, patience may be required from the current third-tier side as he adapts to senior football.

Considering Rovers are pushing at the right end of the table, it would be difficult to see the winger moving to Wigan unless he won’t be offered a new contract by Blackburn or he is likely to get far more first-team opportunities.

In fairness, there’s every chance he won’t be offered fresh terms with Mowbray’s January business perhaps indicative of that – but the wide man could do far worse than joining the Latics.

They are now in pole position to return to the second tier which could free up some extra money to spend – and if they can invest in players who could be real assets in the future – they could be a second-tier or top-flight club for the long term.