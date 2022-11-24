Wigan Athletic set to confirm significant addition within 48 hours

Wigan Athletic are set to have a new manager in the next 48 hours in the form of Kolo Toure, the BBC have reported.

The Ivorian is on the verge of being named as Leam Richardson’s successor at the DW Stadium following his abrupt sacking two weeks ago, and it will be Toure’s first job as a number one in football.

The Latics hierarchy attempted to get Kolo’s younger brother Yaya at first, and whilst his ambitions are to manage in the future, the ex-midfielder turned down the offer as he is currently content with coaching at the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Attentions then moved on to Kolo, who had a successful playing career having won the Premier League with both Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as two FA Cup’s and a Scottish Premiership with Celtic.

Since hanging up his boots in 2017, Kolo has been an assistant coach to Brendan Rodgers, firstly at Celtic before moving on to Leicester City with him in 2019.

It is the Foxes where Toure is set to depart after three years with the club to become a head coach for the very first time, with Wigan now extremely confident of confirming a deal by the end of the weekend.

The Verdict

Toure is definitely a gamble for Wigan considering his lack of managerial experience.

However, we have seen an assistant coach in Michael Beale go into a Championship club in QPR this season and do well in the first half of the season, and Toure could well impress in a similar manner.

The Wigan job does look to be a tough one though as following their promotion from League One last season, the playing squad wasn’t really invested in.

Toure will have learnt a lot though under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers though and it will be interesting to see what methods he has when taking the Latics job.