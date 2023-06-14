Wigan Athletic are set to be under new ownership soon as a deal has been agreed and documents have been signed to take the club out of the hands of Phoenix 2021 Limited and Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi.

That is according to Sky Sports News Editor Alan Myers, who claims that an official announcement will be made on Wednesday evening or on Thursday regarding the change of ownership.

The Latics have struggled in recent months under their Bahraini ownership, who have failed to pay players and staff on time on numerous occasions, leading to points deductions and they have also been served with a winding up petition in relation to unpaid taxes.

Their issues look set to be resolved though in the near future, with local billionaire businessman Mike Danson reported to be in talks earlier in the week, and it is understood by Wigan Today that he will be the new man in charge - even though the deal was in doubt on Wednesday morning.

Who is Mike Danson?

Danson is a Wigan-born billionaire who grew up in Bury and has made his money in the world of data.

He founded Datamonitor in 1990 before selling that company for £502 million in 2007, repurchasing parts of that company in 2015 and he also founded Globaldata in 2008, a company on the Stock Exchange who employ over 3,500 people.

On the UK Rich List in 2021, Danson was estimated to have a wealth of £1.17 billion and a year prior he purchased a 25 per cent stake in Rugby League outfit Wigan Warriors.

What next for Wigan Athletic?

It appears that Wigan are now saved, but there's plenty of work to be done.

The deal needed to be done and unpaid player and staff wages paid by Friday - if they weren't then players would be able to rip their contracts up and move elsewhere.

That looks like it will not happen now, but there is still the unpaid bills to HMRC to be resolved.

With the funds that Danson has behind him, he should be able to wipe out that bill and in-turn the winding up petition, which should then leave a clear path to start the rebuild for head coach Shaun Maloney.

It appears that hte takeover will include the DW Stadium as well, and with his part-ownership of Wigan Warriors to think about as well it will be interesting to see if the two entities can work together.

But there's now light at the end of the tunnel for Latics supporters and their saviour in Danson is about to arrive.