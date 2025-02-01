Wigan Athletic have endured a busy January transfer window, ahead of Monday's deadline, as the tone was set by the New Year's Day addition of former Arsenal youngster Josh Robinson.

The Latics have subsequently signed the likes of winger Joe Hungbo and versatile defender Jon Mellish on permanent deals, while striker Will Goodwin and experienced midfielder Ollie Norburn have joined the club on loan from Oxford United and Blackpool respectively.

Shaun Maloney's men have also had several goodbyes to say this month, as previously on loan duo Calvin Ramsay and Joe Hugill were recalled by respective parent clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United, before being deployed on loan once more to Kilmarnock and Carlisle.

The Latics have also sanctioned the permanent exit of young striker Josh Stones, who joined National League highflyers York City, in a move initially broken by Football League World, while Wigan's window will perhaps be defined by the outgoing of academy graduate and first team star Thelo Aasgaard, who joined Championship strugglers Luton Town, in another deal first reported by FLW.

Supporters will hope that the effects of Aasgaard's exit will be eased by the recent capture of fellow attacking midfielder Ronan Darcy, who joined from Crawley Town.

Following plenty of transfer activity at the Brick Community Stadium, this is what my dream deadline day would look like:

Wigan Athletic must retain Sam Tickle

After allowing the exit of Aasgaard, it is now imperative that the Latics do not sanction the departure of yet another jewel in the crown of their academy, who has gone on to become a superb first team asset.

Sam Tickle is one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the EFL, as demonstrated by the fact he has received several call-ups to the England Under 21 squad.

While the Latics have largely struggled attacking wise this term, they have often maintained clean sheets, and Tickle's exploits between the sticks have been pivotal to such efforts.

But his impressive performances at the Brick Community Stadium have not gone unnoticed, as he has been eyed by Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton.

Sam Tickle 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 46 Starts 46 Saves 136 Save percentage % 70.8 Goals conceded 56 Clean sheets 15

Last summer, the 22-year-old even rejected the opportunity to join the Gunners, amid fears regarding his game time, but such high-profile interest will not fade away.

Latics boss Maloney revealed that his club did not receive a reported bid from Preston North End for Tickle's services, but if such an offer is tabled by the Championship outfit, or indeed anyone else, the Greater Manchester outfit must reject it.

Back in August, then star defender Charlie Hughes left Wigan on a £3.5m release clause, while Maloney also hinted that there was a release clause in Aasgaard's contract prior to his Luton exit.

But there is no such clause in Tickle's long-term contract, meaning that the Latics have more control over their goalkeeper's destiny, but retaining him would still be a major plus point due to his admirable ability.

Latics should reignite interest in Fleetwood Town star

Earlier in the window, it was reported that the Tics had made a bid for Fleetwood Town captain Brendan Wiredu, who can play as both a central defender and a midfielder.

Amid a whole host of long-term injuries suffered by key central midfielders, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko and Tyrese Francois, as well as youngster Kai Payne, Maloney's men acquired the loan services of the aforementioned Norburn.

But with plenty of League One fixtures still left to play, and at the business end of the season, it would be extremely wise for the North West outfit to seek yet more cover in that area of the pitch.

This is something which Wiredu could clearly provide, while his versatility should make him a particularly desirable asset for Maloney and co.

Furthermore, the Fleetwood man is capable of plying his trade in the third tier, and made 36 appearances in League One for his current club just last season, notching three goals and two assists in the process.

Latics should not allow K'Marni Miller exit

Another deadline day aspiration the Latics should hold is keeping young defender K'Marni Miller among their ranks, amid reported interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

Miller is yet to become a first team regular at the Brick Community Stadium, but has heavily impressed during the limited appearances he has made so far.

The 19-year-old, who joined from non-league Guiseley last summer, made his senior Latics debut in the EFL Trophy last October, before making his maiden League One outing just days later.

Miller's cameo off the bench was one of very few positives for Maloney's men, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United on 19th October.

The teenager is certainly one for the future, so the Latics must do all they can to ensure that he is still among their ranks once the transfer window slams shut on Monday night.