Wigan Athletic were rightfully delighted after winning the 2017/18 League One title by earning a whopping 98 points, and pipping local rivals Blackburn Rovers to the prize.

But after winning the third tier title at the end of the 2015/16 season, the Latics subsequently struggled in the Championship, and were relegated back to League One.

The Greater Manchester outfit therefore knew the challenge that lied ahead as they vied to retain their second tier status come the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Then manager Paul Cook was thoroughly aware of the importance of the 2018 summer transfer window, but even he could not have known how good the signing of Reece James, who had not yet played in senior football, on loan from Chelsea would turn out to be.

James inspired Wigan to Championship safety

Back in 2018, Latics supporters will have been pleased with the news that their club had signed a full-back on loan from Chelsea ahead of the club's bid for Championship survival.

However, the Brick Community Stadium could not have anticipated that James would boast the sort of technical ability that the club had arguably never seen in the modern era before.

James was only 18-years-old at the time, but played with an almost unfathomable level of maturity, which was epitomised by the fact that he played 45 Championship games, helping the Latics finish in a comfortable 18th place finish, 12 points above the dreaded drop zone.

Reece James 2018/19 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 45 Starts 44 Tackles won 53 Duels won 284 Goals 3 Assists 3

Furthermore, the young full-back demonstrated how reliable he could be when Cook decided to deploy him in midfield midway through the season in an effort to beat off the threat of relegation.

And it proved an inspired choice, as many of James' finest performances in Latics colours came from midfield.

For example, the Chelsea man played in midfield as the Latics took on bitter rivals Bolton Wanderers in March 2019, and just four minutes in, he assisted Joe Garner, who scored the opener, which set Cook's side on their way to a memorable 5-2 triumph.

James was also deployed in midfield during important draws for the Tics in April 2019, 2-2 away from home against Bristol City, and 1-1 at home to eventual champions Norwich City respectively.

It was at Ashton Gate where the England international provided his most poignant moment in Latics colours as he scored a frankly ridiculous long-range stunner to establish a 1-0 lead for his side.

He also found himself on the scoresheet against the Canaries, as he scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time, and was not phased by spot-kick responsibilities at a young age against a side who were top of the league.

The last day of the 2018/19 Championship season would mark James' last ever game for the Latics, who showed their gratitude towards his impressive efforts with the club by handing him captaincy, while he was substituted off just before full-time in order to receive a thoroughly deserved standing ovation.

Fittingly for a player of James' quality, his last game at the Brick Community Stadium ended in victorious fashion, as Cook's side beat Millwall 1-0.

The Latics may never sign a better player than the Chelsea man for the foreseeable future.

Latics fans will be proud of James' achievements

As soon as James returned to Stamford Bridge from the Brick Community Stadium, he was integrated into the Blues' first team set up, and would go on to make 24 appearances during the 2019/20 Premier League season, and also scored in the Champions League during the same campaign.

The England international has subsequently represented his nation at Euro 2020, and has won the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with his club.

Latics fans can always take pride in the fact that it was at their club where James first set foot into the world of senior football.