Wigan Athletic receive mixed player fitness update

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has revealed that striker Will Keane could only be a week away from returning from injury, but midfielder Thelo Aasgaard will miss the rest of the season.

Keane has been a key player for Wigan this season, top scoring for the Latics with 14 goals in 25 league appearances.

The attacker has missed Wigan’s last three games since being forced off in a goalless draw with Cheltenham, and the club are yet to win since he suffered that setback.

Now though, it seems the striker may not be far away from a return to action. Providing an update on the 29-year-old after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, Richardson told Wigan Today: “Will Keane will be touch and go about maybe coming back in the next week or two.”

However, the news on Aasgaard, who has suffered a stress fracture is far less positive, with the Wigan boss going on to explain: “Unfortunately, Thelo will be out for the season, and that’s part and parcel of the game.

“As one player drops out, it’s chance for another player to come in, and that’s how we have to look at it.”

Aasgaard has only made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Latics since the start of the campaign.

Even so, he has still contributed significantly, scoring spectacular last minute winners against Shrewsbury in the league, and Blackburn in the FA Cup.

The Verdict

This certainly feels like a mixed update from a Wigan Athletic perspective.

On the one hand, Keane does seem to have been a big miss during his time out of the side, with the Latics struggling for an outlet up top in his absence, so the fact he is close to returning is a big relief.

However, the news on Aasgard is hugely disappointing, considering he is another player with the ability to step up and make things happen for Wigan, as he showed with those two late goals earlier this season.

Indeed, for him to suffer this setback while still only 19-years-old will be tough to take at a time when he looked to be making a significant breakthrough in his career, although he does at least have plenty of time to bounce back from that.