Wigan Athletic quiz: One question about every player in the Latics’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Wigan Athletic have already managed to make a couple of promising additions to their squad this summer as they aim to build momentum following the takeover of the club.

Leam Richardson managed to guide the Latics to survival in League One last season despite them enduring a very difficult campaign due to their off-the-field issues before the takeover. It now seems as though they could be well placed to have a go at challenging nearer the top end of the division next season.

The likes of Max Power, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins and Jack Whatmough are excellent additions to the squad and there should be more arrivals to come for them over the next few weeks or so. That will only enhance the potential they have to challenge for promotion.

While we wait to see how the rest of the summer plays out for Wigan, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on all of the Latics’ current first-team squad. There is one question on each player. Can you get 100%!

