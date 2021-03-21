Wigan Athletic quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the DW Stadium – But are they true?

Sadly, it is now well over a year since supporters were last able to get in to Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium.

During that time, those fans will no doubt have been missed, and there will be plenty who are no doubt desperate to get back to the ground, as we hopefully move towards a return to normality.

But just how much do you actually know about The DW Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 statements about Wigan’s home ground, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether those claims are true or false.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 19 The DW Stadium was built and opened in 1999? True False