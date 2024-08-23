Key Takeaways The Latics have seen significant changes in their squad, signing new players like Aimson, Ramsay, and Chambers.

Despite a tough start to the season, additions like Rosiak and Acheampong could strengthen their lineup.

Maloney's focus on developing young talent has already paid off, with players like Smith and Hughes making their mark.

Wigan Athletic have endured a busy summer transfer window so far, with plenty of departures and arrivals at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Latics have signed the likes of former Exeter City captain Will Aimson, as well as young full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Luke Chambers, both on loan from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, at the end of last season, experienced forwards Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys all left the club, whereas star defender Charlie Hughes joined Hull City more recently, having played in the opening game of the campaign for Shaun Maloney's men.

The Latics have endured a tough start to the new season, losing both of their first two League One outings against Charlton Athletic and Reading respectively, either side of a penalty shootout defeat to Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

And as the transfer window enters its last week, Football League World looks at two Premier League players the Greater Manchester outfit should have on their radar:

Michal Rosiak

Michal Rosiak is an Arsenal Premier League 2 player and Poland youth international who can play as both a central midfielder and a holding midfielder.

If the Latics were to bring the 18-year-old to the Brick Community Stadium on loan, he could help ease the workload of academy product Baba Adeeko, who made 42 appearances last season, partly due to a lack of depth.

Rosiak scored for the Gunners in a recent PL2 clash with the Manchester United academy, which demonstrates his class, while the Latics signed fellow midfielder Matt Smith from the North London club last summer, and he has become a key player for Maloney's side.

The Wigan boss also has a demonstrable record of developing young talent, as both Hughes and Sam Tickle have made England youth international appearances during his tenure in charge of the Greater Manchester outfit.

Furthermore, the Latics already boast a large contingent of players on loan from Premier League clubs, including Silko Thomas from Leicester City, and Joe Hugill from Manchester United, so Rosiak would be able to settle in well to his new surroundings.

Josh Acheampong

Young Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong went on the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States, and played for 45 minutes during his side's 2-2 draw with League One outfit Wrexham.

While the Latics still boast depth in central defence despite the recent exit of Hughes, the addition of Acheampong could still ease the pressure imposed upon Maloney's backline following the departure of the former star man.

Although the 18-year-old was involved in the Blues' pre-season outings, he was not named in Enzo Maresca's squad for either the Premier League game against Manchester City, or the UEFA Conference League qualifier against Swiss side Servette, which suggests he could be available on loan.

Acheampong can also play as both a centre-back and full-back, while his versatility could be key for Maloney, who likes to use a back-three system.

The presence of a new defender could also help get the best out of Chambers, who made four goal contributions for the Latics in 18 League One appearances last season, so deploying Acheampong in central defence with the Liverpool loanee at wing-back could prove fruitful for Maloney.

Luke Chambers 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 18 Starts 17 Pass accuracy % 81.9 Assists 3 Goals 1 Tackles won 33

Chambers played at centre-half, left-back and left-wing-back during the latter half of last season for the Latics, while he impressed most at wing-back due to his danger in the final third.