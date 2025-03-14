David Prutton believes Ryan Lowe will be a success at Wigan Athletic, as he backed the new boss to implement an attacking style of play and to have the bit between his teeth after his Preston North End exit.

Owner Mike Danson made the decision to sack club favourite Shaun Maloney at the start of the month, after a poor run of form left the Latics languishing in the bottom half.

Since then, under the temporary guidance of Glenn Whelan, the side have gone on to pick up four points from two games, as Danson searched for a long-term option.

Ryan Lowe appointment seen as a coup for Wigan Athletic

And, an announcement of Maloney’s successor came in the week, with former Preston chief Lowe signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the League One side.

Despite his mixed spell at Preston, the 46-year-old had developed a reputation as a promising head coach following successful stints with Bury and Plymouth earlier in his career.

Ryan Lowe's managerial record (all comps) - per Transfermarkt Club Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game Preston 125 47 30 48 1.37 Plymouth 128 57 27 44 1.55 Bury 81 34 22 25 1.53

Lowe’s time with Argyle came in the third tier, so he knows exactly what to expect moving forward, and Prutton exclusively explained to FLW why he thinks this is a shrewd move by Wigan in getting in someone he knows very well.

He said: “A former teammate of mine! I think the extensive EFL managerial experience he will bring means that this could be a perfect fit. He will definitely have the bit between his teeth given the way he came out of Preston.

“I would say Preston were a little bit more pragmatic, but the way Plymouth and Bury played was extremely exciting, so hopefully, Wigan fans, you’re going to get some wonderful football to watch. He has got that promotion experience with Bury and Argyle, and did solid work with Preston.

“So, given where Wigan find themselves, and given what’s left of the season, I think it’s an astute appointment. The energy and infectious approach that he shows to management will galvanise the whole club and build on what was broadly some very good work by Shaun Maloney at a club he knows and loves.”

Ryan Lowe has a point to prove at Wigan Athletic

It would be harsh to say that Lowe was a failure at Preston, but they didn’t kick on in the way that he would’ve wanted.

Therefore, he goes into this job with a point to prove, and that should excite Wigan fans.

He has plenty of experience in the EFL, and you would expect Danson to give him the time and backing to mould this Wigan team in the way he wants.

With relegation highly unlikely and a top-six finish almost impossible, this is a great time for Lowe to assess the squad, and he will use this opportunity to work out who he wants to be part of the squad moving forward.

Then, a big summer awaits, and it will be interesting to see how Lowe’s time at Wigan plays out.