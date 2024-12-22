Wigan Athletic are set for a potential cash windfall as Liverpool look to strike a deal for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in January.

The American defender spent two years in the Championship with Wigan between 2018 and 2020, making 65 appearances.

And according to a report from Alan Nixon, the Latics could be about to profit from a potential sell-on clause they inserted as part of his move to Fulham.

It is believed that Robinson is now the Reds' top left-back target ahead of the January transfer window, and with a £30 million figure mooted, there could be a big payout for Wigan, four-and-a-half years after they sold the ex-Everton man for £2 million following their financial struggles.

Wigan Athletic poised to profit on potential Antonee Robinson transfer

According to Nixon, Liverpool have been tracking Robinson for a significant period of time, but were particularly impressed by his performance in Fulham’s 2-2 draw at Anfield on December 14.

That display is thought to have pushed Robinson ahead of Kerkez, to the front of Liverpool’s list of targets.

Andy Robertson’s Anfield future is said to be uncertain, meaning the door could open up for a new arrival on the left side of Arne Slot’s defence.

For Wigan, this could become a significant payday. Nixon says Liverpool will need at least £30 million to prize Robinson away from Craven Cottage and, while it is unknown what percentage Wigan’s sell-on clause actually is, even just 10% would hand them a hefty sum for a League One club.

Antonee Robinson Career Apps, all comps (As per FBRef) Club Apps Goals Assists Fulham 167 3 17 Wigan Athletic 65 1 2 Bolton Wanderers 34 0 5

Sell-on clauses can be an extremely sensible and profitable move for clubs outside the Premier League. Non-league Maidenhead United made headlines for the fee they received when Max Kilman completed his move to West Ham United in the summer, and Wigan look set to become the next success story.

They sold Robinson back in 2020 for a fee believed to be in the region of £2 million. There’s the potential that they could be about to receive double that fee now, meaning they’re still profiting from their former star almost five years since he departed the North West.

Related Where ex-Wigan Athletic and Hull City star Mo Diame is playing now may surprise you Mo Diame was a top player for both the Tigers and the Latics, but supporters of both clubs may be surprised to see where he is now

Antonee Robinson sell-on funds could be invaluable to Wigan Athletic ahead of January

The potential funds received from Robinson’s move could prove to be immediately invaluable to Wigan.

Shaun Maloney’s side are currently sat 17th in League One. However, the Robinson deal could potentially provide them with the cash to make some serious improvements to their squad in the January window.

While they currently look set for a relegation battle, a couple of big signings funded by the Robinson money could have the Latics looking upwards rather than downwards.

Despite their lowly standing, they are currently only seven points off the play-offs in January with a game in hand. Making a couple of crucial additions in January and a play-off push may not be completely off the cards.