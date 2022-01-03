Wigan Athletic plotting January transfer action

Wigan Athletic are in the market for midfielders this January.

According to a tweet by Alan Nixon, the Latics are hoping to secure up to two midfielders this month.

“Wigan want a couple [midfielders]… may be loans though…” wrote the journalist.

Leam Richardson’s side will be looking for reinforcements this January as they look to fight for an automatic promotion spot in League One.

Wigan are unbeaten in their last seven games in the league and find themselves in third place in the table.

The team have three games in hand on their promotion rivals Sunderland and Rotherham, but are four and five points behind them respectively.

Wigan’s next game comes against Oldham Athletic in the Football League Trophy Third Round on January 4.

Wigan also face another cup tie this coming weekend, as they host Championship side Blackburn Rovers on January 8.

The Verdict

The market can be quite volatile in January and finding permanent deals can be quite tricky.

Settling for a couple of loan deals, while not ideal, is still a good idea for this window. Other managers have spoken about how difficult they may be to finalise due to squad uncertainty from Covid-19.

However, if Wigan can secure one or two then they can surely only be helpful in their promotion push to get back into the Championship.

