Wigan Athletic plotting double transfer swoop

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Tom James and Matt Palmer on loan, according to Alan Nixon.

Wigan have bid farewell to a host of first-team players this summer, with the club being forced to cash in on the likes of Jamal Lowe, Kieffer Moore and Antonee Robinson after entering administration.

New manager John Sheridan will now be looking to strengthen his squad following his appointment at the DW Stadium, with James and Palmer emerging as loan targets for the Latics.

James joined Hibernian from Yeovil Town last summer, but he’s made only six league appearances for Jack Ross’ side thus far.

The 24-year-old operates as a defender, either at centre-half or at right-back, meaning that he could potentially replace Leon Balogun, Chey Dunkley or Nathan Byrne.

Palmer, meanwhile, joined Swindon Town from Rotherham United in January, but has made only two appearances for Richie Wellens’ side since moving to the County Ground.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Burton Albion, making over 150 appearances for the Brewers before enduring spells at the likes of Oldham and Bradford City.

The Verdict

These are two signings that would strengthen Wigan.

They need to bring in some players, that’s for sure, and strengthening the spine of the squad is undoubtedly Sheridan’s biggest priority after losing key players in the summer.

Palmer and James have both performed well in the EFL before, and their experience could help Wigan have a positive season in League One.