Wigan Athletic witnessed a number of notable players depart the club at the end of their respective contracts last summer, including striker Charlie Wyke, and former fan favourite Stephen Humphrys.

Also among those to depart the Brick Community Stadium was then long-serving fullback Tom Pearce, who left in favour of joining Major League Soccer outfit Montreal.

As January fast approaches, any current Latics player whose contract expires in 2025 will be eligible to sign a pre-contract deal with an overseas club as soon as next month.

Football League World takes a look at the Latics stars who could choose to set their sights on a Pearce-inspired move abroad come the turn of the year:

Paul Dummett

Former Newcastle United stalwart Paul Dummett signed a short-term deal with the Tics last month, which is only set to last until early January.

Therefore, he only has a few games left to convince manager Shaun Maloney that he is worth keeping at the club on a long-term basis, but if the Greater Manchester outfit opt against retaining his services, he will be free to sign a contract with another club either in England or abroad.

Steven Sessegnon

Unlike fellow fullback Dummett, Steven Sessegnon agreed permanent terms with the Latics when he first signed for the club ahead of last season.

But he only signed a two-year deal with the club in 2023, meaning that he is currently set to leave the club next summer, and could agree terms with an overseas outfit for next season as soon as New Year's Day.

Jonny Smith

Similarly to Sessegnon, Jonny Smith moved to the Brick Community Stadium during the summer of 2023, after his contract with former club Burton Albion expired.

But he, too, signed a two-year contract, meaning that he is set to part company with the Latics next summer, and could set his sights on a move abroad next month, in advance of the summer transfer window.

Scott Smith

Wigan academy graduate Scott Smith became a prominent member of Maloney's first team last season, and has continued to enjoy plenty of game time this campaign.

However, he only signed a one-year contract extension last February, meaning that he is free to depart the Brick Community Stadium as soon as next summer, although the Tics could be likely to offer him fresh terms soon, in an effort to retain one of their homegrown talents.

Luke Robinson

Another Latics academy product whose current deal expires next summer is left-back Luke Robinson, who first burst onto the scene during the club's time in administration, and made 25 appearances amid a difficult 2020/21 League One season.

But since then, Robinson has struggled to become a first-team regular at the Brick Community Stadium, and spent last campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

The amount of game time he receives during the current season could depend on whether the Latics hand the previously mentioned Dummett a long-term contract, and could dictate the likelihood of him extending his stay in Greater Manchester.

Callum McManaman

Callum McManaman is a Tics legend who is currently enjoying his third spell with the club, having re-joined Maloney's side ahead of last season.

After initially signing a one-season deal back in 2023, he signed yet another one-year deal ahead of the current campaign, which is due to expire next summer.

While McManaman has previously spent time in his career overseas with Melbourne Victory, he is eligible to seek yet another similar deal come January.

If the 33-year-old leaves the Latics once more next summer, then it could be his third and final goodbye to the Greater Manchester club, who he has been a real asset for over the years, and earned the man of the match award as Wigan won the 2013 FA Cup final.

Tom Watson

Latics academy graduate Tom Watson is currently the club's back-up goalkeeper, amid the presence of first-choice Sam Tickle, who is highly regarded.

Watson's contract at the Brick Community Stadium runs out next summer, but Maloney and co could be set to hand him a new deal, due to high-profile transfer interest in Tickle from both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Harry McHugh

Harry McHugh is a versatile young player, but he has never been able to nail down a regular spot in the Latics starting 11 since making his debut back in 2020/21.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ayr United, for whom he made 12 appearances in the Scottish Championship, which is more than he has ever managed during a singular campaign with the Tics.

It appears likely, therefore, that McHugh could exit the Brick Community Stadium once his current deal expires at the end of the season, while January presents him with the potential opportunity to agree pre-contract terms with an overseas club.