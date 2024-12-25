Wigan Athletic witnessed lots of changes during last summer's transfer window as, most notably, a trio of senior strikers departed the Brick Community Stadium.

The Latics replaced Josh Magennis, Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys with the loan signings of Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Shaun Maloney's men have clearly missed the presence of a senior striker, as they have largely been goal shy in League One so far this campaign.

But while last summer saw a wide array of incomings and outgoings at the Brick Community Stadium, Football League World takes a look at the Latics stars who are set to depart the club in 2025 if nothing changes:

Paul Dummett

Experienced full-back Paul Dummett joined the Tics on a short-term contract last month, which only lasts until early January, so his exit could be imminent.

Steven Sessegnon

Since joining the Latics ahead of last season, Steven Sessegnon has proven his defensive solidity, as well as his technical ability when in possession.

But if Maloney and co want to retain one of their better players, they will have to negotiate fresh terms with the 24-year-old, who signed a two-year deal back in 2023.

Jonny Smith

Former Burton Albion man Jonny Smith also signed for the Tics during the summer of 2023, and penned a two-year stay at the Brick Community Stadium.

Jonny Smith 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 27 Starts 13 Goals 3 Assists 2

Since plying his trade for the Greater Manchester outfit, Smith has proven his long-range shooting ability, and has established a reputation as the club's most direct winger, who they will surely want to keep beyond next summer.

Scott Smith

Scott Smith is a Wigan youth academy graduate who made his major breakthrough into the first team last season, and has continued to enjoy regular football this term.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension back in February which is set to keep him at the Brick Community Stadium until next summer, so the Latics will have to agree fresh terms with him once more, in order to retain one of their homegrown talents.

Luke Robinson

Luke Robinson is one of Smith's fellow Latics academy graduates, but his first team breakthrough arrived much sooner, as he was relied upon throughout the 2020/21 season, during which the Greater Manchester club were subject to administration.

He has subsequently spent time on loan with both Tranmere Rovers and St Johnstone, for whom he made 32 Scottish Premiership appearances last term.

Robinson's current deal at the Brick Community Stadium lasts until next summer, but he may have to prove himself as a regular feature in order to earn fresh terms prior to the end of the season.

Callum McManaman

Veteran winger Callum McManaman is currently enjoying his third separate spell with the Latics, after re-joining the club ahead of last season.

He initially signed a one-year deal upon his Tics return, which he extended by a further year last summer, although he could leave the Brick Community Stadium for a third and final time at the end of the current campaign.

Harry McHugh

Harry McHugh is a Latics academy graduate, but unlike the aforementioned Smith, he has found first team opportunities difficult to come by since making his senior debut during the 2020/21 campaign.

In fact, while on loan with Scottish Championship side Ayr United last term, he made 12 appearances, which is more than he has ever made in a single season for the Tics.

His current contract with the club expires next summer, but perhaps he is unlikely to agree to a fresh deal if his lack of game time persists during the latter half of the campaign.

Tom Watson

Tom Watson is another Latics academy graduate whose current terms with the club expire at the end of the season, but the club are likely to be eager to hand him an extension, given the level of transfer interest in fellow goalkeeper Sam Tickle, who has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal.