Wigan Athletic player stance becomes clearer as Swansea City transfer interest emerges

Wigan Athletic are standing firm on offers received so far for Jamal Lowe, with the attacker’s valuation not met as the Latics look to make ends meet.

An administration and relegation into League One has left Wigan in turmoil, with a fire sale taking place at the DW Stadium and some top talent already heading for the exit door this summer.

It appears that Lowe will be the next in-demand player, with reports suggesting that Swansea City have launched an attempt to lure him to Wales and offer him a Championship lifeline.

Quiz: The 15-question Wigan Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Have Wigan Athletic won higher or lower than 11 matches in the Championship this season? Higher Lower

As per Wigan Today, offers of £500k for the attacker are being rejected, as the Latics still have £750k to pay Portsmouth after sealing a move for the 26-year-old.

Should that offer be accepted, Wigan would have to stump up the remaining £250k for a player that’s still got two years remaining on his deal at the DW Stadium.

Lowe’s first season in the Championship was a decent one and, despite a slow start, he returned six goals and five assists in 46 appearances for the Latics.

He had helped Paul Cook’s side to mid-table, but administration brought a 12-point deduction, which sent Wigan crashing into the relegation zone and led to them dropping back into League One after a two-year Championship stay.

The Verdict

This is fair enough.

Wigan are in such a difficult situation, but they simply can’t leave themselves £250k out of pocket by accepting a low offer for Lowe this summer.

It’s understandable that sides will look to secure a cut-price deal, but Lowe is worth so much more than £500k and Wigan can bank on a side putting down an increased bid.

Thoughts? Let us know!